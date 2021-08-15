Paraguay receives third batch of Covid-19 aid from Qatar

Qatar sent another batch of 99,600 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to Paraguay, the third shipment to the South American country.
The third shipment of Qatari medical aid, including Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, arrived at Paraguay’s Asuncion International Airport on Friday.
🇵🇾-🇶🇦 AHORA | Llegaron las 99.600 dosis de la vacuna #Moderna donadas por el Estado de #Qatar. El canciller @euclides_py ya se encuentra en el aeropuerto Silvio Pettirossi para la recepción de los biológicos. pic.twitter.com/rfHmU3TXbA
“99,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by the State of Qatar have arrived,” tweeted Paraguay’s ministry of foreign affairs.
Qatar’s Acting Charge d’affaires in Asuncion Said bin Hamad al-Marri was among officials attending delivery of the shipment.
Paraguay’s Minister of Foreign Relations Euclides Acevedo, Strategic Affairs Adviser at the Presidency Federico Gonzalez, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Welfare Lida Sosa were also in attendance.
Acevedo expressed his thanks to the Gulf state’s government and people for the donations and solidarity with the Paraguayan people.
The official the strength of bilateral ties and the two countries’ leadership, noting the Paraguayan people will not forget the aid.
In June, Qatar sent the first batch of the vaccines to the South American nation. Since then, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez has called to thank Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the Gulf state’s medical aid to the Republic of Paraguay.
Qatar has provided 400,000 coronavirus vaccines to Paraguay as part of Doha’s plan to donate shots globally.
As it stands, only 4.1% of Paraguay is fully vaccinated. Figures show the South American country has recorded over 15,000 Covid-19 related deaths.
