41 C
Doha
Sunday, August 15, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News COVID-19

Paraguay receives third batch of Covid-19 aid from Qatar

By Farah AlSharif

-

Health & TechnologyCOVID-19
Source: QNA

Qatar sent another batch of 99,600 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to Paraguay, the third shipment to the South American country.

The third shipment of Qatari medical aid, including Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, arrived at Paraguay’s Asuncion International Airport on Friday.

“99,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by the State of Qatar have arrived,” tweeted Paraguay’s ministry of foreign affairs.

Qatar’s Acting Charge d’affaires in Asuncion Said bin Hamad al-Marri was among officials attending delivery of the shipment.

Paraguay’s Minister of Foreign Relations Euclides Acevedo, Strategic Affairs Adviser at the Presidency Federico Gonzalez, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Welfare Lida Sosa were also in attendance.

Acevedo expressed his thanks to the Gulf state’s government and people for the donations and solidarity with the Paraguayan people.

Read also: 90% of eligible population receive first Covid-19 dose

The official the strength of bilateral ties and the two countries’ leadership, noting the Paraguayan people will not forget the aid.

In June, Qatar sent the first batch of the vaccines to the South American nation. Since then, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez has called to thank Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the Gulf state’s medical aid to the Republic of Paraguay.

Qatar has provided 400,000 coronavirus vaccines to Paraguay as part of Doha’s plan to donate shots globally.

As it stands, only 4.1% of Paraguay is fully vaccinated. Figures show the South American country has recorded over 15,000 Covid-19 related deaths.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

US, Qatar ‘close to agreement’ on rehousing Afghans as Taliban enters Kabul

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Taliban edged closer to Kabul hours after gaining control over Jalalabad. Qatar and the United States are making progress to finalise an agreement to...
Read more
Politics

‘Global issue’: a collapsed Afghanistan would spill over to the region, official says

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
In the last 43 years, Afghanistan has faced a series of deadly conflicts.  Facilitated by Qatar since September last year, the intra-Afghan talks have been...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION: PSG’s Messi signing is ‘Brand Qatar’ in action

Simon Chadwick - 0
The Argentinian player sealed a deal with the Qatar-owned team last week after leaving FC Barcelona, ending a 21-year journey with the football team. French...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.