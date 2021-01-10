20.3 C
Doha
Sunday, January 10, 2021
People urged to register for health card to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Ameera AlSaid

COVID-19Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing

Public can visit a PHCC branch or go online to register for a health card.

 

The first batch of the coronavirus vaccine by German firm BioNTech and American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is currently being given to prioritised  groups as part of phase one of Qatar’s vaccination campaign, the country also expects to receive the initial shipment of  the US-approved Moderna vaccine within a few weeks, according to Qatari health officials.  

However, as the jab is being rolled out in phases, it is still not clear when each citizen and resident will be able to get one. Until then, those without health cards are being urged to register in designated health centers in order to be contacted by Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) once their turn for the vaccine is up. 

Read Also: Covid-19 vaccine priority age decreased to 65+

“The COVID-19 vaccine will be given to everyone. Even if you have private medical insurance and don’t have a health card yet, we suggest going to the designated health centre and registering and obtaining one,” said Dr. Soha Al Bayat, head of Vaccination at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

According to Dr. AlBayat, once eligible for the vaccine, those with health cards will be contacted by PHCC. 

Registration for a health card can be done at health centres or online through PHCC application Nar’aakom.

The current Pfizer vaccine is being given to citizens and residents who are 65 and above, people with chronic illnesses who are 16 years or above, and frontline workers in the health sector. 

Read Also: Eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccine to be updated every two weeks: ministry

The vaccine is free of charge and voluntary, it is currently available at Qatar University Health Centre, Al Waab Health Centre, Al Khor Health Centre, Al Wajba Health Centre, Leabaib Health Centre, Al Ruwais Health Centre, Umm Slal Health Centre, Rawdat Al Khail Health Centre, Al Thumama Health Centre and Muaither Health Centre. Eventually all health centres in the country will have the vaccine. 

