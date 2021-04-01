Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine ‘100% effective’ in 12 to 15 year-olds

The company says the clinical trial found no symptomatic infections among vaccinated children aged 12 to 15.

Adolescents aged 12 to 15 may soon get the Pfizer vaccine after a study found the shot to be extremely effective on children, even moreso than adults, the company said on Wednesday.

The recent findings could ease the return to normalcy for thousands of families in Qatar, especially as the National Vaccination Campaign expands.

The pharmaceutical giant announced that those aged 12-15 showed no symptomatic infections after taking the vaccine in a recent clinical trial, emphasising that the children produced “strong antibodies” and experienced no serious side effects.

This clinical trial proved to be even more effective than those conducted on adults and the encouraging results could allow middle school children to take receive the vaccine before the start of Autumn semester.

While the results were announced by Pfizer-BioNTech, company did not include detailed data. The trial has not yet been peer-reviewed nor published in a scientific journal.

Despite this, the news was received by several experts with enthusiasm.

In Qatar, health authorities are facing a drastic increase in Covid-19 cases, raising concerns over a a potential second lockdown. However, health authorities have expanded and accelerated the nationwide vaccination campaign.

Last week, the ministry announced that nearly 22% of adults – 16 years or above – have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. That means that one in five adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Chair of the National Health Strategic Group on Covid-19 and Head of Infectious Diseases at Hamad Medical Corporation Dr. Abdullatif Al Khal said Qatar aims to vaccinate 90% of the population by the end of the year.

