Pfizer steps towards third Covid-19 booster shot

With the constant mutation of the coronavirus into different, deadlier strains, pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted early stage clinical trial data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of a US application seeking approval for a Covid-19 booster vaccine for those 16 and older.

In a first phase trial, a booster dose of the Covid-19 jab created “significantly higher neutralising antibodies” against the original coronavirus strain, as well as the Beta and Delta variants.

Participants in the trial received a third shot of the vaccine around eight to nine months after receiving their second shot.

“This initial data indicate that we may preserve and even exceed the high levels of protection against the wild-type virus and relevant variants using a third dose of our vaccine,” said Dr Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech.

Pfizer and BioNTech said that late-stage trial results assessing the third dose are to be expected soon before being submitted to the FDA and other global regulatory bodies.

“The data we’ve seen to date suggest a third dose of our vaccine elicits antibody levels that significantly exceed those seen after the two-dose primary schedule,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. “We are pleased to submit these data to the FDA as we continue working together to address the evolving challenges of this pandemic.”