Phase 1: Qatar outlines details for lifting of restrictions

Qatar’s Cabinet has issued all directives set to come into effect on May 28 when Phase 1 of restriction lifting begins.

In early May, Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health [MoPH] and Ministry of Commerce & Industry introduced a four-phase plan for the gradual lifting of restrictions following a significant drop in daily Covid-19 infections among the community.

On Wednesday, Qatar’s Cabinet issued a detailed and updated list of all conditions and directives that will come into place during the first phase of lifting on May 28.

The updated measures:

Despite earlier announcements on blended learning being re-introduced at a 30% capacity, the latest cabinet measures made no mention of the reopening of schools. Doha News has reached out to relevant authorities to confirm but has yet to receive a response.

Five vaccinated individuals will be allowed to gather indoors, as opposed to the current outdoor-only restrictions for gatherings. The number of individuals allowed to gather outdoors will be bumped up from five to 10, including a maximum of five non-vaccinated people now permitted to gather outdoors.

Weddings, conferences and exhibitions will remain temporarily banned during the first phase.

Libraries and museums will operate at a 30% capacity for everyone, with cinemas and theatres operating at the same capacity only for those who have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccines. Those under the age of 12 will not be allowed to enter.

Driving schools will operate at a 30% capacity on the condition that all staff are vaccinated.

Public transportation will operate at a 30% capacity instead of 20% and will also resume operation during the weekend. Smoking areas will remain closed.

All citizens and residents to wear masks when leaving the house for any reason, unless the person is alone or with family while driving in a vehicle.

All citizens and residents need to activate EHTERAZ on their smartphones when leaving the house for any reason.

No more than four people allowed in a vehicle, including the driver of the vehicle, with the exception of family members residing in the same house.

Buses will remain at 50% capacity during this phase.

Up to five people or individuals from the same family will be allowed to gather at parks, beaches and corniche. Private beaches will be open at 30% capacity. Individual sports such as walking, running and cycling are allowed, while playgrounds and sports equipment in those places will remain closed.

Sports teams preparing for locally and internationally approved events by the MoPH will be allowed to hold training sessions. Training will also be allowed to take place outdoors [only 10 vaccinated individuals] and indoors [only five vaccinated individuals].

Limited local and international sports events will take place at 30% capacity with vaccinated fans allowed to attend in open areas only.

Special needs training centres will be allowed to hold 1:5 sessions on the condition that trainers are fully vaccinated.

Training centres and nurseries will be allowed to operate at a 30% capacity on the condition that all instructors are fully vaccinated.

Workplaces will continue to operate at a 50% capacity and only 15 vaccinated individuals will be allowed to be physically present at meetings.

Shopping malls will continue to operate at a 30% capacity with food courts remaining closed for dine-in services. Takeout and delivery will resume. Children below 12 years of age will not be allowed to enter shopping malls.

Traditional markets, or souqs, and wholesale markets will operate at a 30% capacity and will be open during weekends, with children below the age of 12 not allowed to enter.

Restaurants and cafes will operate outdoors at a 30% capacity, with indoor restaurants under Qatar Clean list being restricted to 30% only for those who have received their vaccines.

Medical services in private health care facilities cannot exceed 80% in capacity during this phase.

Housekeeping services will operate as normal in multiple houses only on the condition that the staff have been vaccinated. Only 30% will be allowed to provide services at workplaces during working hours.

Gyms and swimming pools will operate at 30% capacity on the condition that the staff and customers are fully vaccinated.

Outdoor swimming pools will operate at a 30% capacity and indoor swimming pools will operate at 20% for vaccinated individuals.

Outdoor amusement parks will operate at 30% capacity while indoors arcades will operate at a 20% capacity for those who have been vaccinated.

Salons and barbers will open at a 30% capacity only for vaccinated staff and customers.

Mosques will be open for all prayers with children below the age of 12 prohibited. Wudhu, or ablution areas and restrooms will remain closed.

