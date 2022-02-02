PHCC launches new plan for services to return to normal

Face-to-face consultations are now available across all services for PHCC patients at a 50% capacity.

The Primary Health Care Corporation [PHCC] has kicked off a three-phased implementation plan between February and April 2022, to lift all Covid-19 restrictions and return to normalcy, the health bureau has announced.

The first plan came into effect on February 1, 2022, and included allowing face-to-face consultations at a 50% capacity across all services, including Family Medicine Model (FMM), Dental General, Dental Speciality and all speciality services.

Virtual consultations will still be provided regularly for those who prefer online services, the corporation added.

As for Covid-19, Rawdat Al Khail Health Center will continue to receive infected patients, whilst drive-through testing services will still be provided at PHCC Health Centers until further notice.

SMART clinics and dental services will also function at 50% capacity as part of the first phase, with urgent consultations offered through the Community Call Center, as usual.

The latest ‘Back to Normal Plan’ comes in line with the nationwide push to gradually lift Covid-19 restrictions as cases steadily decrease — indicating that the country’s third wave might soon come to an end.

On Tuesday, health authorities reported 1,236 new Covid-19 cases, recording almost a 50% dip from 12 January, when 4,206 new cases were recorded.

Total active cases have also gone down to 20,944, compared to the 42,343 on January 19.

The hopeful numbers possibly indicate a steady recovery from the peak of the latest wave, and a gradual easing of restrictions to ultimately restore normal service.

To date, over 842,943 people have received the three doses of the vaccine, according to recent statistics by the ministry of health. Meanwhile, an estimated 87% of the total population have received both jabs, taking the total number of doses administered to 5,850,221.