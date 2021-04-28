PM Modi thanks Qatar for Covid-19 support as India faces deadly second wave

India‘s new deadly strain of Covid-19 has led to thousands of fatalities due to oxygen shortages and a lack of medical supplies.

India‘s Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the Gulf state’s support to Mumbai as it faces the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak.

“Had a good conversation with His Highness @TamimBinHamad, Amir of Qatar today. I thanked His Highness for the solidarity and offer of support in India’s fight against Covid-19. I also conveyed our gratitude for the care being provided to the Indian community in Qatar,” the Indian PM said.

Had a good conversation with His Highness @TamimBinHamad, Amir of Qatar today. I thanked His Highness for the solidarity and offer of support in India's fight against COVID-19. I also conveyed our gratitude for the care being provided to the Indian community in Qatar. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2021

In the Tuesday phone call , Sheikh Tamim said Qatar would stand in firm solidarity with Indians as they continue to face the challenges of the second coronavirus wave.He also expressed his sincere condolences to the thousands of victims, the Amiri Diwan announced.

Read also: Qatar Airways ‘stands with India’ amid world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak

The leaders also reviewed corporation relations between Qatar and India, ways of developing and strengthening ties, and regional and international issues of common concern.

The latest call comes as the South Asian nation suffers with a catastrophic second wave, recording over 300,000 daily cases – the highest across the globe.

The World Health Organisation described the situation in India as ‘beyond heartbreaking’ with reports of people dying on streets outside overwhelmed hospitals due to oxygen shortages and a lack of medical supplies.

Read also: Qatar’s India visa centre’s to open for domestic workers

On Monday, India reported a peak of 352,991 Covid-19 infections, and for four days in a row it has continued to break its own record of highest number of daily cases.

So far, Indian authorities have reported 17.64 million total infections and over 195,00 deaths, but experts believe the death toll number could be significantly higher, according to CNN.

The overwhelming situation had led to bodies being cremated in makeshift facilities at parks and parking lots in some of the worst hit cities in India.

The South Asian country has now urged the international community to provide aid to help it deal with the crisis.

US President Biden has said that the United States will provide “oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials and therapeutics,” as it comes under increased pressure to help the stricken country.

A new “double-mutant” strain of the virus has also come out of the crisis-stricken country, prompting authorities in Qatar to impose mandatory quarantine for travellers arriving from India as well as five other Asian countries.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube