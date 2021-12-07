25 C
Doha
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Poland seeks to become important supplier of goods, services to Qatar

By Farah AlSharif

-

Business
Source: QNA

Polish president Andrzej Duda paid a visit to Doha during the 2nd Qatar Economic Round Table on Sunday. 

Polish president Andrzej Duda said as a significant importer of Qatari gas, his nation also wishes to become an important supplier of high-quality goods and services to the Gulf state.

Duda made the comments at the Poland-Qatar Economic Round Table in Doha earlier this week.

“The agri-food sector is a promising field of cooperation,” said Duda during the 2nd Poland-Qatar talks.

The president stated that Poland’s annual liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Qatar were estimated at around 2.1 million tonnes, and that this was almost 75% of all of the European country’s LNG purchases abroad.

“This shows that Qatar is a very important partner in this field,” he added.

Read also: Erdogan in Doha says Turkey seeks to enhance ties with GCC

Poland has recorded a significant deficit in its trade with Qatar. Duda has called now to either to increase Poland’s exports to the Gulf state or to encourage Qatari investments in Poland.

“Apart from aviation, power engineering and ICT, the agri-food sector is a promising field of cooperation,” said Duda, adding that Poland could offer high-quality foodstuffs and innovatory expertise for the Qatari food sector.

On Sunday, President Duda met with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani to discuss long-term cooperation in energy.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

Bahraini crown prince to ‘visit Doha soon’ following months of post-blockade tensions: source

Hala Abdallah - 0
The status of ties between Qatar and Bahrain has been unclear despite the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration in January. Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman...
Read more
News

Jordan grants Lebanon ‘initial approval’ to allow Qatari gas transfer through Aqaba port

Hala Abdallah - 0
Lebanon has been seeking oil and gas from neighboring countries to supply its power plants amid a dire electricity crisis.  Lebanon made a request to...
Read more
Sports

FIFA Arab Cup: Your Monday match recap

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar, Tunisia, UAE, and Oman have qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup. Eight national teams have taken to the pitch to...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.