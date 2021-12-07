Poland seeks to become important supplier of goods, services to Qatar

Polish president Andrzej Duda paid a visit to Doha during the 2nd Qatar Economic Round Table on Sunday.
Polish president Andrzej Duda said as a significant importer of Qatari gas, his nation also wishes to become an important supplier of high-quality goods and services to the Gulf state.
Duda made the comments at the Poland-Qatar Economic Round Table in Doha earlier this week.
“The agri-food sector is a promising field of cooperation,” said Duda during the 2nd Poland-Qatar talks.
The president stated that Poland’s annual liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Qatar were estimated at around 2.1 million tonnes, and that this was almost 75% of all of the European country’s LNG purchases abroad.
“This shows that Qatar is a very important partner in this field,” he added.
Poland has recorded a significant deficit in its trade with Qatar. Duda has called now to either to increase Poland’s exports to the Gulf state or to encourage Qatari investments in Poland.
“Apart from aviation, power engineering and ICT, the agri-food sector is a promising field of cooperation,” said Duda, adding that Poland could offer high-quality foodstuffs and innovatory expertise for the Qatari food sector.
On Sunday, President Duda met with Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani to discuss long-term cooperation in energy.
