Sunday, January 24, 2021
Police retain Qatar Volleyball League title

By Hala Abdallah

News
Police SC wins first place at Qatar Men's Volleyball League on Saturday

Police SC crowned Qatar Volleyball league champions for the fourth time.

Police Sports Club defeated Al Khor 3 sets to 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-13) at the Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA) indoor Hall on Saturday to retain the Qatar Volleyball League title.

Together with the championship shield, the team were awarded a QR250,000 prize for finishing first place. 

The volleyball champions scored an unassailable 43 points to top the league, while Qatar Sports Club and Al Arabi are currently in second and third place respectively, with 36 and 31 points. 

Estonian star, Vennon Oliver, who plays for Police SC scored a match-high 16 points for the winners, while Robson Van Der Maas scored 11 points for Al Khor.

Guided by Argentinian coach Damian Arredendo, the winning team demonstrated their ability to perform consistently throughout the season, maintaining an impressive 12-match winning streak.

“They dropped only two sets during that period, and have won most of their matches with ease,”  Qatar Volleyball Association wrote on their website.

Read also: Qatar Olympic Committee announces 2021 sports calendar

The Qatari champions’ winning run ended after a hard-fought five-setter 15 days back against Al Rayyan. 

Qatar Volleyball Association President Ali Ghanem al-Kuwari crowned the winners at the end of the game.

The battle for the second spot in the ten-team league is now between Qatar SC, Al Arabi and Al Ahli. 

