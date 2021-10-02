34 C
Doha
Saturday, October 2, 2021
Home Shura Council Elections

Polling stations open as Qataris cast votes in first Shura Council elections

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Shura Council Elections
[File Image/2015 CMC Elections]

Eligible voters can vote from 8am until 6pm at their designated district. 

All polling stations across Qatar have opened their doors to Qataris participating in the country’s long-awaited Shura Council elections on Saturday.

Across the country, citizens flocked to cast their vote at the first legislative election of its kind, where more than 250 candidates are running for a seat on the council.

Eligible Qatari citizens will continue to vote at a total of 30 districts until 6pm tonight when polling stations close. Only one candidate can be chosen by each voter.

Results are expected to be announced on Saturday evening.

Qatari citizens will be able to vote for a total of 30 members out of the 45 in a general ballot, with Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani selecting the remaining 15.

Those eligible can find the location of the electoral constituencies for the Shura Council Elections in each district here. The location will depend on the voter’s district as listed on their QID.

Everything you need to know 

The elections mark a major milestone for the Gulf state.

The newly-elected Shura Council will have legislative authority and will be able to approve general state policies as well budgets. It will also exercise control over the executive, except for bodies defining defence, security, economic, and investment policy.

In accordance with Amiri Decree No. 37 of 2021, the country is divided into 30 electoral districts, each of which will elect one representative. As per law, all candidates are ‘native Qatari’ and aged 30 and above. They are all also fluent in reading and writing in Arabic.

Find out more: Doha News Special Cover: Qatar’s Shura Council elections

Previously, the amir would appoint all 45 members of the Shura, which is chosen every four years. According to sources knowledgeable with the matter, elections for the council will now be held every four years to give citizens the right to choose their representatives.

District 5 has already confirmed Hassan Abdullah Ghanim AlGhanim Al Maadeed, the sole candidate, as its representative.

For the full list of candidates running in Qatar’s first Shura Council elections click here.

