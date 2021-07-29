Popular content creator ‘Hushpuppi’ among six indicted for scamming Qatari businessperson for $1 million

The defendant allegedly used up to $230,000 of the stolen money to buy a Richard Mille RM11-03 watch.

A popular content creator known by the name ‘Ray Hushpuppi’ was among six indicted by the Central District of California after attempting to scam a Qatari businessperson to finance the construction of a fake school at the cost of at least $1.1 million, the US Justice Department [DOJ] said on Wednesday.

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, a 37-year-old Nigerian, along with one of the most high-profile money launderers in the world, pleaded guilty on 20 April this year, according to documents revealed by the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.

“The defendants allegedly faked the financing of a Qatari school by playing the roles of bank officials and creating a bogus website in a scheme that also bribed a foreign official to keep the elaborate pretence going after the victim was tipped off,” said Acting United States Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison.

Arrested in June last year in Dubai, Abbas was involved in a scheme to steal the money from a businessperson as well as bank accounts from others around the world to build the school for children. However, the statement did not mention the businessperson’s identity.