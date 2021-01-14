20.8 C
Doha
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Travel

Pre-COVID air travel level unlikely before 2024: Qatar Airways CEO

By Sana Hussain

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19BusinessTravel
Qatar Airways Dreamliner | Source: Twitter

The national carrier will also retire half its fleet of A-380’s

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker is confident that air travel will return to pre-COVID levels eventually, however, it is unlikely to happen until 2024. 

“If a new variant of COVID comes out which is … difficult to treat or the spread was more aggressive than what it was then, yes, we would be in trouble and this may extend beyond 2024,’’ Al Baker said in an online conference for CAPA – Centre for Aviation 

The airline boss also dismissed predictions that prices will be on the rise as passengers compete for seats on socially-distanced flights. 

He has also hinted that Qatar Airways will only continue to grow with the lifting of the blockade on Qatar which resulted in the cancelling of flights between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt in 2017. The national carrier was not allowed to fly through the countries’ airspaces either. 

“We will continue because that is our growth strategy so we are not going to walk away from routes we are already operating,’’ he said.

Celebrations in Qatar and Saudi Arabia as families reunite

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways announced it would be retiring five of its 10 planes from its fleet of Airbus A-380’s. The timeline has been moved forward from 2024, which was when the A-380’s were originally scheduled to be retired. 

The decision sees the Oneworld member join the list of airlines which have either completely scrapped their A380’s or plan to operate a pulled-back fleet in future.

“We have decided that we will not operate them for the foreseeable future, and even when we operate them we will only operate half the numbers we have,” Al Baker said. 

With the pandemic, potentially flying a double-decker aircraft without passengers has dealt a blow to the carrier. The A-380 is one of the worst aircrafts when it comes to carbon emissions due to flying, making the decision environmental as well as economic. 

Instead, Qatar’s focus will shift to its single-deck Boeing 777 flagships plus the modern and more fuel-efficient Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

New On The Scene

Ready for picnics? 5 new parks to open in Doha

Hala Abdallah - 0
The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced plans to set up five new parks in the city in cooperation with Al Rayyan Municipality. Five new parks...
Read more
Top Stories

South Korea seeks Qatari mediation for release of Iran-seized oil tanker: reports

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The South Korean-flagged MT Hankuk Chemi was seized by Iran’s authorities based on a court order for “environmental pollution”. South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister...
Read more
Business

Qatar Petroleum launches major ‘sustainability strategy’ to fight global warming

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar Petroleum launched on Wednesday its new Sustainability Strategy promising a prosperous future for Qatar. State-owned Qatar Petroleum, the country's largest energy producer, has announced...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Top Stories

Woman killed by ex-husband outside Doha family court

Sana Hussain - 0
The 40-year-old had won custody of her son following a divorce from her husband. A Yemeni resident of Qatar was shot dead by her former...

Qatar’s rising sea level problem

News

Qatar discovers historical archaeological remains in Lusail

Culture

Hollywood stars Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham shoot new film in Doha

Culture

Celebrations in Qatar and Saudi Arabia as families reunite

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.