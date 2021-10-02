Preliminary results for Qatar’s first ever elected Shura Council

Citizens across the country cast their votes for 30 of the members of the country’s legislative body on Saturday.
Qatar concluded its first historic Shura Council elections on Saturday after a one day vote that saw more than 200 candidates run for a seat on the legislative body.
The landmark election marked a historic day for civic participation and has been described as a step towards a closer relationship between citizen and state, with voters across the country describing it as a “day of national celebration.
The preliminary results fill 30 seats on the council, with the remaining 15 expected to be appointed by Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Authorities have yet to announce the official results.
Results
District 1—Fereej Al Khulaifat: Abdulrahman Yousef Abdelrahman Al Khulaifi
District 2—Fereej Al Hitmi: Ahmed Hitmi Ahmed Al Hitmi
District 3—Fereej Al Salata: Abdullah Ali Jumaa Al Sulaiti
District 4—Al Mirqab: Issa Ahmed Issa Nasr Al Nasr
District 5—Old Al Ghanim: Hassan Abdullah Ghanim Al Ghanim Al Maadeed
District 6—Msheireb: Khalid Ghanim Nasser Al Ali Al Maadeed
District 7—Al Jasra: Khalid Ahmed Nasser Ahmed Al Obaidan
District 8—Al Bidda : Nasser Salmin Khalid Al Suwaidi
District 9—Barahat Al Jafairy: Hamad Abdullah Abdulrahman Ali Al Mulla
District 10—Doha Al Jadeeda: Khalid Abbas Ali Kamal Al Emadi
District 11—Rawdat Al Khail: Nasser Mohsin Mohammed Bukshaisha
District 12—Al Rumailah: Issa Arar Issa Ali Al Rumeihi
District 13—Fareej Al Najada: Mohammed Yousef Abdulrahman Al Manaa
District 14—South Al Wakra: Mohammed Muftah Abdulrahman Al Muftah
District 15—North Al Wakra: Yousef Ali Yousef Al Khater
District 16—As Sayliyah: Ali Futais Al Merri
District 17—Old Rayyan: Mohammed Bati Salem Khalifa Al Abdullah
District 18—Al Kharaitiyat: Ali Shbaib Nasser Al Attiyah
District 19—Al Daayen: Nasser Metref Essa Al Metref Al Humaidi
District 20—Al Khor Thakhira: Ahmad bin Hamad Al Muhannadi
District 21—Al Mashrab: Mohammed Eid Saad Al Hassan Al Kaabi
District 22—Al Ghariya: Mubarak Mohammed Matar Al Matar Al Kuwari
District 23—Al Ruwais: Yousef Ahmed Ali Al Sada
District 24—Aba Dhalouf: Mohammed Omar Ahmad Al Salem Al Mannai
District 25—Al Jumail: Nasser Hassan Al Nfeihi Al Kubaisi
District 26—Al kuwariya: Nasser Mohammed Nasser Al Jufaili Al Nuaimi
District 27—Al Nasraniya & Al Khraib: Sultan Hassan Mubarak Al Dabet Al Dosari
District 28—Dukhan: Mubarak Saif Hamdan Maasad Al Mansouri
District 29—Al Kharsa’ah, Ummahat Sawi & Al Uwaynah: Ali Saeed Rashed Al Khayareen
District 30—Rawdat Rashid: Salem Rashed Salem Rashed Al Muraikhi
