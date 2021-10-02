31.6 C
Doha
Sunday, October 3, 2021
Shura Council Elections

Preliminary results for Qatar’s first ever elected Shura Council

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Shura Council Elections
Doha News

Citizens across the country cast their votes for 30 of the members of the country’s legislative body on Saturday.

Qatar concluded its first historic Shura Council elections on Saturday after a one day vote that saw more than 200 candidates run for a seat on the legislative body.

The landmark election marked a historic day for civic participation and has been described as a step towards a closer relationship between citizen and state, with voters across the country describing it as a “day of national celebration.

The preliminary results fill 30 seats on the council, with the remaining 15 expected to be appointed by Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Authorities have yet to announce the official results.

Results

District 1—Fereej Al Khulaifat: Abdulrahman Yousef Abdelrahman Al Khulaifi

District 2—Fereej Al Hitmi: Ahmed Hitmi Ahmed Al Hitmi

District 3—Fereej Al Salata: Abdullah Ali Jumaa Al Sulaiti

District 4—Al Mirqab: Issa Ahmed Issa Nasr Al Nasr

District 5—Old Al Ghanim: Hassan Abdullah Ghanim Al Ghanim Al Maadeed

District 6—Msheireb: Khalid Ghanim Nasser Al Ali Al Maadeed

District 7—Al Jasra: Khalid Ahmed Nasser Ahmed Al Obaidan

District 8—Al Bidda : Nasser Salmin Khalid Al Suwaidi

District 9—Barahat Al Jafairy: Hamad Abdullah Abdulrahman Ali Al Mulla

District 10—Doha Al Jadeeda: Khalid Abbas Ali Kamal Al Emadi

District 11—Rawdat Al Khail: Nasser Mohsin Mohammed Bukshaisha

District 12—Al Rumailah: Issa Arar Issa Ali Al Rumeihi

District 13—Fareej Al Najada: Mohammed Yousef Abdulrahman Al Manaa

District 14—South Al Wakra: Mohammed Muftah Abdulrahman Al Muftah

District 15—North Al Wakra: Yousef Ali Yousef Al Khater

District 16—As Sayliyah: Ali Futais Al Merri

District 17—Old Rayyan: Mohammed Bati Salem Khalifa Al Abdullah

District 18—Al Kharaitiyat: Ali Shbaib Nasser Al Attiyah

District 19—Al Daayen: Nasser Metref Essa Al Metref Al Humaidi

District 20—Al Khor Thakhira: Ahmad bin Hamad Al Muhannadi

District 21—Al Mashrab: Mohammed Eid Saad Al Hassan Al Kaabi

District 22—Al Ghariya: Mubarak Mohammed Matar Al Matar Al Kuwari

District 23—Al Ruwais: Yousef Ahmed Ali Al Sada

District 24—Aba Dhalouf: Mohammed Omar Ahmad Al Salem Al Mannai

District 25—Al Jumail: Nasser Hassan Al Nfeihi Al Kubaisi

District 26—Al kuwariya: Nasser Mohammed Nasser Al Jufaili Al Nuaimi

District 27—Al Nasraniya & Al Khraib: Sultan Hassan Mubarak Al Dabet Al Dosari

District 28—Dukhan: Mubarak Saif Hamdan Maasad Al Mansouri

District 29—Al Kharsa’ah, Ummahat Sawi & Al Uwaynah: Ali Saeed Rashed Al Khayareen

District 30—Rawdat Rashid: Salem Rashed Salem Rashed Al Muraikhi

