Premier League alters schedule ahead of Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 

The Premier League plans to amend the 2022-23 season schedule to avoid conflicting with Qatar World Cup 2022.

Top leagues are scurrying to alter schedules ahead of the World Cup 2022 which will be held for the first time in Qatar during the winter season to avoid extreme humidity and heat levels in the summer months.

The long-awaited tournament will take place around November and December, which means leagues around the world must now adjust their schedules accordingly to make room for the Qatar World Cup kick off next year.

According to BBC Sport, Premier League officials are planning to start the 2022-23 season a week earlier than usual and finish a week later, including midweek fixtures.

While the Premier League hasn’t confirmed an exact schedule for 2022-23, the changes will affect every team in the English league, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

FIFA previously announced 14 November to be the release date for players for its international match calendar.

The 2022 tournament is scheduled to run from 21 November to December 18, 2022.

32 teams will participate at the World Cup event after the qualifiers matches are completed, with Qatar be automatically qualifying as the host nation.

The matches will be played at eight state-of-the-art stadiums built and dedicated for FIFA 2022 in Qatar.

Qatar is planning to host a Covid-free tournament, which means the World Cup next winter will see fans in attendance.

“I am very, very confident (it) will be incredible, will have the same magic, uniting the world. We will be back to where we have to be,” FIFA boss Gianni Infantino said in February.