30 C
Doha
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

‘Preparatory’ Iran nuclear talks to resume in Brussels this week

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

PoliticsTop Stories
Source: Iran Foreign Ministry via Twitter

The last round of Vienna talks took place in June.

Nuclear negotiations designed to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] will resume in Brussels on 21 October, an Iranian official said on Sunday, though this should be seen as a preparatory step towards discussions in Vienna.

According to AFP, Iranian Lawmaker Ahmad Alirezabeigui said talks with the p4+1 will restart on Thursday in Brussels, in a decision made following a closed-door meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The upcoming round of talks will be the first to take place under the new Ebrahim Raisi administration.

This comes after EU envoy Enrique Mora, who is in charge of coordinating the nuclear talks, visited Iran on Thursday and met with Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri.

Both sides agreed on holding meetings in Brussels in efforts to resume negotiations with world powers in the next few weeks.

Indirect US-Iran talks in Vienna kicked off in April this year to revive the 2015 nuclear accord following Washington’s withdrawal, with both sides expressing their readiness to restore the accord at the time.

The last round of talks in Vienna took place on 20 June and reports suggested diplomats would return to the negotiating table following Raisi’s inauguration.

“Of course, talks in Brussels can not substitute the ViennaTalks on JCPOA. It goes without saying. At the same the forthcoming meeting in Brussels, if the Iranian side needs it, can be viewed as a preparatory step towards resumption of real negotiations in Vienna,” tweeted Russia’s representative at the Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov.

‘Cordial’ talks with Iran yet to reach results: Saudi FM

The restoration of the JCPOA following the US withdrawal in 2018 has been a priority among members of the P4+1, with parties involved in the accord seeking the resumption of Vienna talks for months.

This comes amid concerns over Iran’s nuclear activity, with the US and Iran warning of “other options” if Tehran does not curb its nuclear programme.

In recent months, Iran has increased its uranium enrichment to 60% to respond to various  attacks over its nuclear sites, including one that targeted the Natanz facility. Tehran blamed Israel for the assaults, which struck the Islamic Republic amid talks in Vienna.

Iran and the US have also been exchanging blame over the willingness to return to negotiations, with the former demanding that Washington lifts its sanctions on Tehran in order to resume discussions.

Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley is travelling to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates between 15-21 October to discuss the stalemate.

Qatar has been stressing the importance of a swift return to negotiations while offering to mediate between the US and Iran.

“We are going to provide any assistance or support needed by the parties. We are talking and engaging with Iran, encouraging them to go back to the deal,” said Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at fourth annual Global Security Forum in Doha.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar’s election to UN Human Rights Council reflects Doha’s ‘positive’ global role

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar became a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) of Asian and Pacific countries. Qatar has been elected as a member of...
Read more
Politics

‘Friend of Doha’: Qatar condemns deadly stabbing of British MP

Hala Abdallah - 0
A UK official and a chairman of the British-Qatar All-Party Parliamentary Group died in a terrorist attack on Friday ahead of elections.  Qatar's Amir Sheikh...
Read more
News

Apple removes China’s most popular Quran app in ongoing crackdown against Uyghur Muslims

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Chinese government has not responded to the media's request for a comment. Apple has taken down the Quran Majeed app in China for allegedly...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Three drown in tragic Qatar beach accident

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The father tried to save his son and a young girl but sadly drowned. A 40-year-old Indian man and two children drowned south of Fuwairet...

#WheresNoof? Qataris search for answers into fate of missing ‘abuse victim’

News

Got a home-based business? You could be offered a free shop...

Business

Qatar 2022 organisers meet local families ahead of Amir Cup final...

Sports

How to get your hands on Qatar F1 tickets

Sports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.