‘Preparatory’ Iran nuclear talks to resume in Brussels this week

The last round of Vienna talks took place in June.

Nuclear negotiations designed to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] will resume in Brussels on 21 October, an Iranian official said on Sunday, though this should be seen as a preparatory step towards discussions in Vienna.

According to AFP, Iranian Lawmaker Ahmad Alirezabeigui said talks with the p4+1 will restart on Thursday in Brussels, in a decision made following a closed-door meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The upcoming round of talks will be the first to take place under the new Ebrahim Raisi administration.

This comes after EU envoy Enrique Mora, who is in charge of coordinating the nuclear talks, visited Iran on Thursday and met with Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri.

Both sides agreed on holding meetings in Brussels in efforts to resume negotiations with world powers in the next few weeks.

Indirect US-Iran talks in Vienna kicked off in April this year to revive the 2015 nuclear accord following Washington’s withdrawal, with both sides expressing their readiness to restore the accord at the time.

The last round of talks in Vienna took place on 20 June and reports suggested diplomats would return to the negotiating table following Raisi’s inauguration.

“Of course, talks in Brussels can not substitute the ViennaTalks on JCPOA. It goes without saying. At the same the forthcoming meeting in Brussels, if the Iranian side needs it, can be viewed as a preparatory step towards resumption of real negotiations in Vienna,” tweeted Russia’s representative at the Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov.