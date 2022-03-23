Private school teacher arrested after being accused of assaulting pupil

The teacher was immediately arrested after allegedly beating a young student at school.

A 12-year old boy claims he was severely beaten by a teacher at an international school for ‘disobeying’ his orders, according to the local news organisation Al Sharq.

The violence resulted in several bruises and abrasions all over the boy’s body, forcing the school to call an ambulance and rush the student to the hospital emergency room for examination.

According to his parents, the teacher carried the student and threw him to the ground after he refused to go to the classroom while playing. The student was then beaten and dragged, leading to several noticeable bruises on several parts of his body.

A video posted by Al Sharq showed that the boy sustained bruises around the lower neck, upper chest and lower chest. He also had bruises behind the left and right arm, scratches under the right and left arm, and an abrasion on the left foot.

فيديو الشرق | شاهد تفاصيل اعتداء معلم على طالب قطري بمدرسة خاصة أصابه في الرقبة والظهر والذراعين pic.twitter.com/NeH6c5CbGy — صحيفة الشرق – قطر (@alsharq_portal) March 22, 2022

The police has launched an investigation into the incident.

No information regarding the name of the school or the teacher has been revealed.

“My 12-year-old son was playing with his classmates on the school playground yesterday morning, and while they were playing, one of the teachers approached them and asked them to go to the classroom immediately,” a parent told Al Sharq.

“As usual, students at his age disobeyed him at first. To his surprise, my son was attacked by the teacher by raising him with his hands and throwing him to the ground forcefully, then he was beaten and dragged.”

The student then called his parents immediately after the incident took place, Al Sharq added, and an ambulance was called to ensure the student’s health remains stable. The parents have also informed the police, who went to the school and instantly arrested the teacher.

The hospital says the young boy is stable and has received all necessary medical care.

