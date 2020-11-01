30 C
Doha
Sunday, November 1, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Private sector exports reach QR 10bn in 2020

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19Business
[Pixabay]

Qatar’s private sector saw $ 2.7 billion exports in the last 8 months, the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced.

Qatar’s private sector has exceeded 10 billion riyals (2.7 billion dollars) during the eight months of this year, according to Qatar Chamber’s latest report.

The boost of exports, specifically in August, is thanks to the government’s robust response and solutions to the challenges posed to the economy by the pandemic, ensuring the provision of goods and services to the public at a reasonable price.

In their report, the Chamber highlighted the government’s continuous efforts to overcome obstacles facing producers and their efforts to encourage businesses to produce goods and services, leading to this increase in exportation. 

Read also: Qatar’s non-energy private sector ‘expands’ despite turbulence

In August, with a value of 299 million riyals (32.1%), India ranked first in the ranking of countries that represent the destination of private-sector exports. Oman shortly followed with 18.6%, then Turkey with 10.1%. Netherlands and Singapore come last, with a sum of 13.4%.

In addition, the total volume of the country’s foreign merchandise trade also amounted to about 21.1 billion riyals (5.7 billion dollars) in August, marking a 0.5% increase compared to the volume of foreign trade for last July.

The trade balance, however, scored an increase of 11.3% compared to July, achieving 6.9 billion riyals in August.

Qatar’s largest trading partner in terms of the total volume of foreign trade was China, the report said, accounting for roughly 3.5 billion riyals, or 16.6% of the country’s total foreign trade.

Earlier this month, Qatar Financial Centers [QFC] latest survey said output and new business continued to register growth in Qatar, with firms fully operating after months of partial lockdown. 

The latest figures showed great improvement in the country’s business conditions, registering a topline PMI of 51.4 in September – third-highest figure in over two years – down from 57.3 the previous month.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Al-Sadd football team breaks through to Amir Cup final

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Al Sadd football team is now a step closer to winning this season’s Amir Cup.Al-Sadd qualified for the 26th Amir Cup final following a...
Read more
News

Macron softens divisive remarks, says ‘understands’ Muslim reaction to cartoons

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Amid a global uproar, the French President Emmanuel Macron said he “understands” the reaction over the offensive Prophet Muhammad caricatures.French President Emmanuel Macron said...
Read more
Technology

Qatar researchers create multi-sensory ‘smart mask’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The mask responds to medical demands of efficient digital solutions.A group of researchers at Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Science and Engineering...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

The bumbling Macron and delusions of ‘grandeur’ France

Top Stories Farhan Chak - 0
France’s hypocrisy allows it to talk about humanity while quietly suffocating people wherever found unguarded, writes Dr Farhan Chak.What is the glory of France?...
Read more

It’s time authorities shift their focus to thousands stuck in entry permit limbo

Opinion Doha News Team - 0
In our latest editorial, we highlight growing grievances over Qatar's Exceptional Entry Permits - a COVID-19 measure that although necessary, has ripped families apart.Let’s...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

The passengers were violated and it’s time for Qatar to take women’s rights seriously

Opinion Dr. Amal Almalki - 1
The incident that took place at Hamad International Airport was a violation of women's rights and it is time for Qatar to take this...
Read more

Outrage as women strip searched after abandoned baby discovered at Qatar airport

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Australian government demands answers from Qatari authorities after what it described as “a grossly, grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events” involving several...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.