Private sector parents can now apply to enrol children in public schools

Parents working in the private sector can now register to enrol their children in Qatar’s public schools, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced.

Those interested can apply online through the government’s electronic service until 12 September authorities added.

Registration requires a valid Kahramaa number linked to the guardians, a valid personal ID number for the father, mother, and the student wishing to be enrolled.

Parents must first log in before starting the application process, the ministry said in a statement, adding that all login instructions can be accessed through the website.

Children of Syrians and Yemenis working in the private sector are able to enrol using passport information without logging in first and are exempted from any previous requirements, authorities stated.

The latest announcement came shortly after the new 2021/2022 academic year kicked off at all schools across the country.

For this academic year, a blended learning system is implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

The minister called on students to utilise all available educational resources and options to learn and grow academically despite challenges that come with the ongoing pandemic. The official noted how the blended learning system has given parents a bigger role in educating their children since it started last year.

“The ministry has provided all the educational inputs for the start of the new academic year to make our education system effective enabling graduates to keep pace with the requirements of the times,” he said.

“The ministry also ensures the provision of well-qualified teachers, effective and inspiring school administrations, the establishment of modern school systems, and curricula that respond to 21st century skills.”

Blended learning: How it works

The fast and effective rollout of the anti-Covid vaccines has aided the country in resuming on-campus learning at 50% capacity.

Under the blended learning system, 50% of students will be physically attending classes, while the other 50% will attend lessons remotely, in line with the rotation plan set by schools.

“The blended learning system has become the best option to ensure the continuity of the educational process without interruption and to ensure the quality of education while maintaining the health and safety of students,” said Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulwahed Al Hammadi.

Covid-19 protocols will be in place at all schools.

This includes bubble arrangements that serve as an effective preventative measure to help curb the spread of Covid-19 within the community.

Schools are required to have nursing staff on a daily basis and visitors and employees are required to show the Ehteraz application and have their temperature checked before entering the school premises.

If any Covid-19 infection is detected, parents or school staff must report immediately to MoPH and MoEHE.

In case of an increased number of Covid-19 cases reported in a certain institution, the school or kindergarten will have to switch to 100% online learning, after the approval of MoPH.

“The Ministry of Education has issued guidelines for face-to-face and online learning in kindergartens with a maximum 15 students per classroom, with the need to utilise the school theatre and sports halls as classrooms to maintain social distancing,” MoEHE’s Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs, Fawzia Abdulaziz al-Khater, said.

“Kindergartens need to communicate with parents, informing them of their children’s rotation schedules.

“In addition, morning assemblies, group activities such as excursions, camps and celebrations are to be cancelled and organised virtually where applicable,” she stated.

Only students from low-density schools in remote areas, low-density specialised schools, specialty schools for students with disabilities, will be attending with 100% on-campus learning.

