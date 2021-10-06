Prizes, concerts and sales! Shop Qatar makes it mark as first major festival in two years

Shop Qatar is the first major festival in Qatar in 18 months, with discounts of up to 90 percent at 15 locations throughout the country.

Qatar’s annual festival Shop Qatar is a celebration of the Gulf state’s diverse retail,

beauty, and entertainment choices, featuring an array of events in and around

some of the country’s most famous shopping malls.

The annual event aims to promote Qatar’s beauty and leisure sector as well as

showcase its generous hospitality. Shop Qatar also offers a variety of captivating

workshops and masterclasses and promises some intriguing surprises for

customers.

Four weekly lottery draws will see hundreds of prizes, including cash and cars

valued more than QAR 4 million awarded to lucky winners in Qatar.

On September 17, the first raffle draw took place at Doha Festival City, with winners

receiving brand new cars, mall gift vouchers, PlayStation 5 consoles, and much

more.

Read also: Ready for a month of culture and art at Qatar National Library?

So far, Shop Qatar has also hosted super star pop singers Nancy Ajram and Wael

Kfoury at two concerts on October 1 and October 7 at the Qatar National

Convention Centre (QNCC).

Bollywood celebrity designer Manish Malhotra was also present at a trunk show that

was held at the Mondrian hotel, where fashion enthusiasts were able to get up close

and personal with the luxury items.

Shop Qatar 2021 also hosted celebrity makeup artist Bassam Fattouh for a makeup

master class at the Park Hyatt Doha on 21 September. The live session uncovered

beauty secrets and highlighted some of his signature makeup techniques, allowing

the audience to master the art of makeup application.

Shop Qatar Design Week is set to take place for the first time in Msheireb

Downtown and will feature pop-up shops, workshops, and two international fashion

displays to celebrate the Qatar-USA 2021 Year of Culture.

Pop-up shops will be featured over a one week period from 3-8 October. Workshops

include candle making on 3 October, denim workshops from 4-5 October, perfume

workshops from 6-7 October, and design workshops during the final days of the

week from 8-9 October.

Instagram influencer Ghadeer Alsultan will also be holding a masterclass at the Park

Hyatt on 7 October, while renowned Indian-American fashion designer Naeem Khan

will be hosting a private viewing at the Doha Design District on October 8.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube