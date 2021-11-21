Probe launched after teacher distributes ‘anxiety pills’ to students

The pills are allegedly for easing anxiety.
Qatar’s education ministry has launched an investigation following a complaint by a parent about a teacher allegedly giving pills to some students.
تنوّه الوزارة بأنها باشرت التحقيق فور رصدها لشكوى إحدى الأمهات على قيام معلّمة بمدرسة خاصة بإعطاء بعض الطالبات حبوباً لتناولها، وسيصدر بيان توضيحي بهذا الشأن بعد استكمال التحقيق، وتؤكد الوزارة على حرصها على سلامة وصحة أبنائنا الطلبة ، وتوفير البيئة المدرسية الآمنة.
— وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم العالي (@Qatar_Edu) November 20, 2021
According to Twitter user @NawaryH, the teacher distributed sedative pills to female students to help them deal with anxiety during an exam in a private secondary school in Doha.
“The bigger problem is that the teacher is a psychiatrist, how did she get hired as a school teacher? And give the students pills that are prescribed for mental health patients!” the Twitter user added.
The post attracted several complaints from locals urging the government to step in and hold those in charge accountable.
Shortly after, authorities released a statement on social media assuring that an investigation has been launched, though fell short of providing any information on the details of the case, including the name of the school involved.