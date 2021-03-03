Products from Bangladesh to hit Qatar’s shelves soon

Lulu Group International grocery outlets soon to launch ‘Bangladesh Corner’ offering newly imported products straight from Bangladesh to Qatar’s market.

Imports from Bangladesh will soon hit the shelves across Qatar, the Asian country’s ambassador to Doha said on Tuesday.

Dr. Jashim Uddin made the announcement after a meeting with LuLu Group International director, Dr. Mohamed Althaf, where plans to to expand exports of food and non-food products from Bangladesh to Qatar were discussed.

The move will be supported by commercial outlets operating in the Gulf state.

“The Bangladesh Embassy in Qatar has announced to support the initiative to expand the market for Bangladeshi products,” local reports confirmed.

The next step will see LuLu Group meet with Bangladeshi exporters of diverse products, including ready-made garments, handicrafts, seasonal fruits and vegetables, among other items.

Dr. Althaf said the company, one of the biggest hypermarkets in Qatar, will be working on providing all necessary support for displaying and promoting the new Bangladeshi products by setting up a ‘Bangladesh Corner’ across its outlets, the embassy stated.

More than 400,000 Bangladeshis live and work in Qatar, where relations with Dhaka have strengthened in recent years.

In earlier reports, Doha Bank CEO, Dr. R Seetharaman, said “Qatar Bangladesh trade was close to $1bn in 2018-19”.

“In June 2017, Bangladesh entered into agreement with Rasgas to supply 2.5 million tonnes of LNG for 15 years,” he added.

“Other programmes include Issuance of performance bonds, tender bonds for participation of Bangladesh companies in the infrastructure projects in Qatar; Letters of credit for exports of LNG shipments from Qatar to Bangladesh; Incoming Remittances & payments for Qatar exports to Bangladesh; and LC opening in Qatar for imports of Qatar from Bangladesh,” Seetharaman noted.

