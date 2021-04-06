30.1 C
Doha
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Politics

‘Progress’ made at Afghan meetings in Qatar: reports

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesPolitics
Source: QNA

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is expected to propose a three-phase roadmap for the ongoing peace process at the upcoming Istanbul meeting.

Afghan negotiators have witnessed progress during negotiations held in Qatar over the past few days, Afghanistan’s TOLOnews reported on Monday, signalling positive steps ahead of a planned Istanbul meeting.

The report said agreements were made on the proposed agenda for the upcoming conference between members of the Afghan government, the Taliban, United Nations, United States, as well as Qatari officials at the Doha talks, the report stated.

“Preparations are being made on the context of discussions, principles and values that would be discussed in Turkey as well as coordination among countries and organisations,” Afghan negotiator Fawzia Koofi said, as quoted by TOLOnews.

While the list of attendees for the conference have yet to be finalised, the High Council for National Reconciliation [HCNR] confirmed the government of Afghanistan will be represented by a 12 to 15-member delegation.

“The formation of the delegation is expected to be limited to 12 to 15 members, considering the big decisions that will be made, however, so far, no decision has been made on a bigger number,” an adviser to the council, Mujib Rahman Rahimi, said.

Read also: Afghanistan’s Ghani to propose three-phase ‘peace roadmap’

The HCNR said it expects the Turkey meeting to help push for a ceasefire in Afghanistan, however, former Taliban member, Abdul Salam Zaeef downplayed the conference as a mere event should the warring factions fail to come out with an agreement.

“It will be good to have some results from the Doha talks, but if the talks have no outcome, the Turkey summit will be an ordinary meeting,” Zaeef said.

Reports of discussions in Doha have been mentioned in recent weeks, though President Ghani’s national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, appeared to show little optimism.

“The Taliban had nothing to discuss [in Doha], and they only insulted [Afghan officials] to show that they have not changed, and that they only want power,” Mohib told a press conference on Saturday.

The date of the Istanbul conference has ye to be confirmed, however it is expected to be held in two weeks.

President Ghani is set to propose a three-phase roadmap for the ongoing peace process at the Istanbul meeting, including a presidential election and the establishment of a “government of peace”.

This comes following a clear rejection from Ghani of a previous US proposal to form an interim government.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Wellbeing

Pregnant during Ramadan? Here is what you should know before fasting

Hala Abdallah - 0
Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to break their fast immediately if any alarming symptoms occur. As Ramadan approaches, experts at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC)...
Read more
Health & Technology

UK’s new breast cancer injection cuts hours-long treatments to 5 minutes

Hala Abdallah - 0
The new PHESGO injection is expected to benefit more than 3,600 new patients in the UK each year, though a global rollout could see...
Read more
Family Life

How to prepare for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
With Ramadan just around the corner, it is time to let go of the bad habits and fully prepare for the spirit of the...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

DN Special Reports

One step forward, two steps back: Why is Qatar struggling to...

Doha News Team - 0
With continued lax attitudes among the general public as well as delayed measures from authorities, Qatar can expect another lockdown. Sources have told Doha News...

Digital travel pass set to take-off this month

Travel

Qatar mulls full lockdown to halt second Covid-19 wave: official

COVID-19

6 Qatari brands to display products for free on local shelves

News

‘Dangerous’ overcrowding as Qatar increases weekly vaccines by 200%

COVID-19

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.