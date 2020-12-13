19.2 C
Doha
Sunday, December 13, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Prominent media figure Al Kuwari calls on Huawei to clarify Uighur surveillance accusations

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top Stories
Source: @ms3don/Instagram

Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari says he’s reached out to the tech-giant, who he’s an ambassador for, requesting an official statement responding to recent accusations that it’s been helping monitor and track China’s oppressed Uighur minority.

Prominent sports media presenter and Qatar 2022 ambassador Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari has issued a statement on the latest accusations regarding Huawei’s surveillance of Uighurs. 

“I have reached out to the company for more clarification on the matter and I expressed to them that I want an official and a clear response so that I may be able to clarify to my audience what my stance will be” Al Kuwari said in a statement he issued on all his social media platforms. 

The Chinese tech company Huawei has reportedly tested facial recognition software that triggered alerts whenever the technology detected Uighur Muslims, according to an internal document obtained by researcher IPVM, The Washington Post reported.

China’s Foreign Ministry denied the report, calling it, “pure slander” in a fax to CNBC, euronews reported. 

The latest reports sparked an international backlash, accusing the company of helping the Chinese government track and target the Uighur minority in the country which has been persecuted for years. Millions of Uighur Muslims have been forcibly transferred into what human rights groups have described as concentration labour camps. China calls them behavioural education centres. But the reality is that those imprisoned in them are forced to shed their faith, accept the government’s enforced ideology and produce and manufacture products that are then sold around the world. 

Read also: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expected to arrive in Doha on Sunday.

Al Kuwari, who is a Huawei brand ambassador, said he had reached out to the company following several messages from his friends and supporters regarding the accusations that Huawei was enabling and assisting in the oppression of Uighurs. He said the company responded to his request promising to provide him with a written statement by Sunday. 

“My firm support for all Muslim causes should be clear to everyone. I’m clarifying that I will support any position that supports Islam and its community no matter what the financial or personal costs are,” Al Kawari wrote. 

Al Kuwari’s move comes after French football superstar, Antoine Griezman, announced he is immediately severing ties and terminating his contract with the Chinese telecom giant after representing the brand for more than four years. 

This is not the first time the Qatari media presenter is seen to put human rights principles above financial gain. 

In 2019,  Al Kuwari also terminated his contract with Puma, a German multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, which he announced through a social media post. 

Though he did not clarify the reason, his move came shortly after Puma announced its

exclusive licensee with Israel’s Delta Galil Industries, which has branches in illegal settlements built on stolen and occupied Palestinian land. 

 

 

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah wins yet another race

Hala Abdallah - 0
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Nasser Al-Attiyah marked victory in the Hail Baja 1 race, during the fourth round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country...
Read more
Top Stories

New year, new money

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Authorities unveil the designs for new banknotes which included a brand new 200 riyal bill. Qatar Central Bank has announced the new designs of...
Read more
Top Stories

Bahrain violates Qatar’s territorial waters for second time in less than a month

Hala Abdallah - 0
Coastguards spotted and stopped  a Bahraini fishing boat that breached its territorial waters, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday. Qatari authorities reported that three...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Prominent media figure Al Kuwari calls on Huawei to clarify Uighur surveillance accusations

Top Stories Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari says he’s reached out to the tech-giant, who he’s an ambassador for, requesting an official statement responding to recent accusations...
Read more

A deal may be imminent but how long will it take to rebuild trust within the GCC?

Opinion Kristian Coates Ulrichsen - 0
While a deal may be imminent between the Gulf Cooperation Council states, it may take longer to rebuild trust between the governments and people,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Qatar Airways says global airlines cheating passengers with ‘premium economy’

Top Stories Sana Hussain - 0
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar al Baker said airlines around the world are cheating passengers with "premium economy" options. The economy class seat of Qatar Airways...
Read more

BREAKING: Egypt and the UAE ‘welcome’ Kuwait’s mediating efforts to end Gulf Crisis

News Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Cairo and Abu Dhabi have finally commented on the recent developments in the Gulf Crisis, after almost a week since Kuwait announced an “historic”...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.