Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Prominent UK supermarket chain Sainsbury’s to set up shop in Qatar

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Top StoriesBusiness
[Sainsbury's]

The supermarket is set to open in Lusail City during the first quarter of 2022, just in time for the long-anticipated World Cup.

Qatar’ first branch of the UK’s second-largest supermarket chain, Sainsbury’s, is set to open in the Gulf state following the signing of an agreement between Doha-based firm Qatari Diar and Ariane Holding Group.

The branch will be located in the heart of Lusail City’s Downtown area and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022.

Ariane Holding initially supplied products from the UK chain’s products to the Middle East and North Africa and later decided to expand its operations by launching a Sainsbury’s branch in Qatar. 

The supermarket will provide consumers with a wide range of products from the UK and around the world. Sainsbury’s products were first distributed at Qatar’s main local supermarket chain Al Meera last year.

Read also: Qatar trade volume with UK and EU reaches new heights

The establishment of the chain in the Gulf state further exhibits the strong ties between Doha and London, both of which have been engaging in several trade agreements.

Last year, the Qatar Chamber announced the trade between the two countries reached $2.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020, a 22% increase in two years.

Qatari investments in the UK currently stand at $47 billion, the chamber said.

