PSG has jumped to 3 billion euros in value in last decade: Al-Khelaifi

The Qatari-owned French club has signed international stars like Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Neymar and most recently, Lionel Messi.

Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain football club is now worth 3 billion euros – a significant spike in value from the previous 70 million euro valuation, Nasser Ghanim Al-Khelaifi, CEO and Chairman of PSG said in an interview with beIN SPORTS.

“Our ambitions are big. Ten years ago the club was worth 70 million euros and today we have reached 3 billion euros,” Al-Khelaifi said.

The Qatari businessman noted that this number excludes PSG’s training centre and stadium value as it just “consists of investments.”

The value saw another surge following PSG’s major announcement to sign ex-Barcelona star Lionel Messi, described by Al-Khelaifi as a “historic” move.

“In the last 48 hours, we have received very high value contract offers from many external companies,” Al-Khelaifi stated, adding that “signing Messi was the right choice.”

“Messi will bring a lot to the club both on and off the pitch,” he added.

Signing players like Neymar, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi “raised the club’s value to approximately 400-500 million euros,” the Qatari noted.

During the press conference, Al-Khelaifi revealed that there was a desire on both sides to go through with Messi’s transfer deal, and “things happened quickly.”

“Leo received offers that were bigger than our agreed offer. From the beginning, Leo wanted PSG and PSG wanted him. We remained calm and confident because he truly wanted to sign only with PSG,” he said.

The CEO also echoed Messi’s plans to win leagues and championships with PSG, noting ‘this is his goal and our goal.”

The 34 year old Argentinian previously said he “had a great desire to win titles and victory with PSG, as well as continuing to grow with the club.”

Responding to his comment, Al-Khelaifi said “everyone knows our goal, which is to win every game and title, and we are close to achieving it. PSG has great ambition and is close to achieving titles.”

With the new signing now complete, the French club is eyeing the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Messi’s exit from FC Barcelona

The legendary forward bid farewell to his long journey at the Spanish club earlier this week after “financial and structural obstacles” made it hard to renew his contract.

Shortly after news of his departure broke out, PSG contacted Messi’s representatives to explore the deal that has now reunited him with former Barcelona team-mate Neymar.

On Wednesday, fans flocked to the Parc de Princes stadium in Paris to welcome the new player.

“I’m very grateful – grateful to the people in the street. I was in Barcelona when the press told me about that. I’ve seen things from Spain and the people were already outside in Paris and it was incredible to see them outside in the streets,” said PSG newest number 30.

Journalists chanted his name as Messi posed with his new PSG jersey at the press conference in Paris on Wednesday.

