PSG postpones visit to Qatar due to Covid

After Di Maria and Draxler’s tested positive for COVID, Paris Saint-Germain decides to postpone the team’s trip to Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
PSG has decided to postponed the club’s upcoming visit to Qatar which was to be part of the French champion’s mini Gulf tour.
The Ligue 1 title holders were scheduled to come to Doha for a three-day training camp that was meant to start Sunday, January 16, followed by a friendly matches in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, against a selection of players from Hilal and Al-Nassr Stars on January 19.
PSG announced on their Twitter account the decision to postpone the gulf trip, saying the measure was taken to avoid staff and players catching the virus. “In view of the health situation in France, Paris Saint-Germain has decided to postpone the Qatar Winter Tour 2022 to protect the health of its staff and players.”
Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler are the latest team members to catch the coronavirus earlier this month, forcing both players to miss their team’s fixture against Lyon.
PSG’s world superstar, Lionel Messi also contracted Covid during his mid-season winter break in Argentina, and although he tested negative before last weekend’s game, the Argentine forward too missed had to sit it out.
On Wednesday, Qatar reported its highest cases per day since the start of the pandemic, with over 4,000 confirmed infections, and the rate is expected to further increase.
