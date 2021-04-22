PSG president Al-Khelaifi replaces Juventus’ Agnelli as ECA chairman

Al Khelaifi’s was praised earlier this week for his firm stance against the controversial Super League.
Paris Saint-Germain [PSG]’s owner and CEO Nasser Al Khelaifi has been appointed as the new Chairman of the European Club Association [ECA], the organisation announced on Wednesday.
Al-Khelaifi will be replacing Andrea Agnelli, who quit his position on Sunday following controversy over the European Super League.
Congratulations to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman & CEO of @psg_english, who has today been elected as the new #ECA Chairman 👏 pic.twitter.com/fYeU4eANWx
“I am honoured and humbled to have been appointed by my fellow ECA Executive Board Members as Chairman. The leadership, integrity and togetherness of our organisation has never been more required than at this pivotal moment in European football,” Al-Khelaifi said in a statement, addressing his new position.
“I, alongside all my fellow ECA Board Members and Clubs, am looking to reinforce ECA in its role as the legitimate and singular voice of Europe’s clubs. Our game, adored by generations of supporters, will only prosper under unity, and it is our duty as the custodians of football to fulfil this obligation,” he added.
UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin: “I would like to congratulate @ECAEurope for choosing Nasser as their new chairman.” pic.twitter.com/cheBiwvd97
Just hours prior to the announcement, Al-Khelaifi was re-elected to the UEFA Executive Committee as its European Club Association (ECA) representative until 2024.
In the past few days, the prominent Qatari figure has been praised by various giant-sports names and enthusiasts for his firm decision not to join the 12 clubs in the controversial “Super League” project.
Sources told the Guardian that Al Khelaifi was “pushed and pushed and pushed” to join the Super League as a founder member but strictly refused – a decision that saved him and his club from harsh consequences and bad press.
Commenting on the situation, Al-Khelaifi said PSG believes that football is for everyone.
“As a football club, we are a family and a community; whose fabric is our fans – I believe we shouldn’t forget this,” he said in a statement.
PSG opted out of the Super League and now their chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is running the European Club Association.
A boon for Qatar too ahead of the 2022 World Cup and all the issues around the Euro season being paused.
Plus he runs beIN Sports https://t.co/6sEji1Yiwg
“There is a clear need to advance the existing UEFA competition model, presented by UEFA yesterday and concluding 24 months’ of extensive and collaborative consultation across the whole European football landscape,” he added.
Nasser also said any proposal without the support of the Union of European Football Associations does not resolve issues facing football today. Working against that means engaging in self-interest against the community, he added.
After his decision not to involve his team in the newly formed league of 12 clubs, the President of the European organisation, Aleksander Ceferin addressed the Qatari national during a speech at the UEFA congress on Tuesday.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to Nasser (Al-Khelaïfi, president of PSG). You have shown that you are a great man and that you respect football and its values. The same goes for Jean- Michel Aulas (OL), who is here today. Thank you for coming. You are leaders that the supporters of your clubs are lucky to have.