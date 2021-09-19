34 C
PSG stars Messi, Neymar, Mbappe scheduled to kick ball in Qatar

By Hala Abdallah

Some of the world’s best football players are set to visit Qatar in the coming months. 

Qatar’s Paris Saint-Germain team is scheduled to visit Doha for the first time since 2019 to compete in the Qatar Winter Tour from 16-20 January next year.

Major stars including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will be among the players set to visit the Qatari capital next year before flying to Saudi Arabia for the Riyadh Season Cup.

The team will train at Aspire Zone in Doha during their visit. The players are also expected to engage with both Qatari and global partners in the Gulf state. 

Read also: PSG has jumped to 3 billion euros in value in last decade: Al-Khelaifi

“Players will also visit the Paris Saint-Germain Academy in Doha, which operates year-round on the pitches of the Qatar Foundation,” PSG said in a statement on Friday. 

So far, Qatar has hosted several games for the French club, including the 2014 and 2015 Qatar Handball Tour, the 2015 Qatar Ladies Tour and the 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 Qatar Tour. 

The Qatari-owned French club has signed international stars like Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Neymar and most recently, Lionel Messi.

In an interview with beIN SPORTS in August, CEO and Chairman of PSG Nasser Ghanim Al-Khelaifi said the football club is now worth 3 billion euros – a significant spike in value from the previous 70 million euro valuation.

“Our ambitions are big. Ten years ago the club was worth 70 million euros and today we have reached 3 billion euros,” Al-Khelaifi said.

The Qatari businessman noted that this number excludes PSG’s training centre and stadium value as it just “consists of investments.”

Signing players like Neymar, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi “raised the club’s value to approximately 400-500 million euros,” the Qatari noted.

Technology

