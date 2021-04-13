29.9 C
Doha
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

PSG’s Al-Khelaifi ‘rejected $350mn Neymar offer’ from Real Madrid

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesNews
[CC]

The Brazilian’s former agent said that Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] wouldn’t give up Neymar for even a billion Euros. 

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior‘s former agent Wagner Ribeiro claims that Real Madrid had a €300 million (£260m/$357m) bid for the Brazilian player back in 2019, however, the offer was just not enough for PSG to let their star player go.

The record-breaking transfer was apparently shrugged off by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of Paris Saint-Germain, who insisted on holding on to Neymar and said he wouldn’t let him go even for “a billion”.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Ribeiro said: “at that time, he was close to going to Real Madrid. Madrid were willing to pay €300m for him. Florentino [Perez] told me, but Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] refused”.

Read also: Qatar ‘withdraws’ from hosting Gulf Cup to give way to Iraq: reports

The South American superstar was welcomed as part of the Ligue 1 giants after a smashing world transfer record of €222m (£192m/$264m) deal with Barcelona in the summer of 2017.

Since then, Neymar has scored over 80 goals in 106 appearances, taking his club to several domestic honours as well as the Champions League final.

As the end of his contract approaches, rumoured transfer talks have circulated, however, Ribeiro’s revelations suggest this may be far from reality.

“He is happy there. No club in the world can offer you what PSG offers. Only they can afford Neymar. Madrid has financial problems. Barca? Even worse. In Italy and United or City? I don’t think so,” he added.

“In Paris he makes a good living and plays for a very good team. This season they will win the Champions League and Neymar will land the Ballon d’Or.”

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Has the vaccine protected people from Covid-19 in Qatar?

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Health officials have been observing thousands of vaccinated people to ensure the effectiveness of the doses.  Around 98.4% of those who received the Covid-19 vaccination...
Read more
Health & Technology

Red planet to meet Ramadan crescent in Qatar’s skies this weekend

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The unique intersect will be visible by the naked eye. Qatar's skies will witness the Ramadan crescent moon meet the red planet Mars at an...
Read more
News

Qatar Airways CEO opposes ‘unreasonable’ Heathrow airport plan to increase prices

Farah AlSharif - 0
Akbar Al Baker has rejected Heathrow Airport's plan to raise billions of dollars to make up for losses by increasing prices. Tensions are brewing among...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.