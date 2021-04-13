PSG’s Al-Khelaifi ‘rejected $350mn Neymar offer’ from Real Madrid

The Brazilian’s former agent said that Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] wouldn’t give up Neymar for even a billion Euros.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior‘s former agent Wagner Ribeiro claims that Real Madrid had a €300 million (£260m/$357m) bid for the Brazilian player back in 2019, however, the offer was just not enough for PSG to let their star player go.

The record-breaking transfer was apparently shrugged off by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of Paris Saint-Germain, who insisted on holding on to Neymar and said he wouldn’t let him go even for “a billion”.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Ribeiro said: “at that time, he was close to going to Real Madrid. Madrid were willing to pay €300m for him. Florentino [Perez] told me, but Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] refused”.

The South American superstar was welcomed as part of the Ligue 1 giants after a smashing world transfer record of €222m (£192m/$264m) deal with Barcelona in the summer of 2017.

Since then, Neymar has scored over 80 goals in 106 appearances, taking his club to several domestic honours as well as the Champions League final.

As the end of his contract approaches, rumoured transfer talks have circulated, however, Ribeiro’s revelations suggest this may be far from reality.

“He is happy there. No club in the world can offer you what PSG offers. Only they can afford Neymar. Madrid has financial problems. Barca? Even worse. In Italy and United or City? I don’t think so,” he added.

“In Paris he makes a good living and plays for a very good team. This season they will win the Champions League and Neymar will land the Ballon d’Or.”

