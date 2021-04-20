PSG’s Nasser Al Khelaifi praised for ‘firm’ stance against joining Super League

Al Khelaifi‘s solid decline to join the ‘Super League’ has now played in his favour.

Paris St Germain’s owner Nasser Al Khalaifi was “pushed and pushed and pushed” to join the Super League as a founder member but strictly refused, sources told the Guardian.

This follows Florentino Perez’s claims to Chiringuito that PSG was not invited, shortly after FIFA announced strict consequences for those who decide to take part in the controversial “Super League.”

“PSG were NOT invited, as of today. We haven’t even spoken to German clubs. We are now 12 clubs, we want to become 15 clubs. If PSG and Bayern Munich refuse, the SuperLeague competition will not be canceled.”

Florentino Perez to Chiringuito: "PSG were NOT invited, as of today. We haven't even spoken to German clubs. We are now 12 clubs, we want to become 15 clubs. If PSG and Bayern Munich refuse, the #SuperLeague competition will not be canceled. This is a bullshit". 🚨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021