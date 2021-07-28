Public school student registration to begin 1 August

Parents of students attending government schools in the next academic year can register their children from next month.

New students enrolling at government schools can begin the registration process from 1 August, the Minister of Education and Higher Education confirmed.

“Early registration of new students in government schools for the 2021-22 academic year for all nationalities will be available on the Public Services Portal effective August 1 until August 15 ,2021,” the ministry said in a tweet.

The online registration process is limited to Qatari students, children of Qatari women and expatriates working in government sectors, as well as students from GCC states, the portal states.

While the applications will be assessed by the Student Affairs Department, approval will be made by the school itself.

As it stands, Qatar hosts 207 public schools across the country, providing education to nearly 125,000 students, government figures show.

Like many countries around the world, Qatar’s education system has been disrupted since 2019 when the Covid-19 virus first emerged.

Almost instantly, education and health authorities established an online learning system before then moving on to a blended learning strategy as cases dropped.

In March, the education ministry imposed stricter rules for school employees.

The announcement concluded that no school staff will be allowed to enter school premises without showing the golden vaccination stamp on Ehteraz or providing a weekly negative Covid-19 test.

According to figures from March, 97% of teachers, workers and administrative staff at schools across Qatar have been vaccinated.

Since then, blended learning has continued with 50% capacity attending in school classes.

It remains to be seen whether this strategy will continue in the new academic year.

