43.2 C
Doha
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Family Life In The Classroom

Public school student registration to begin 1 August

By Doha News Team

-

In The ClassroomTop Stories

Parents of students attending government schools in the next academic year can register their children from next month.

New students enrolling at government schools can begin the registration process from 1 August, the Minister of Education and Higher Education confirmed.

“Early registration of new students in government schools for the 2021-22 academic year for all nationalities will be available on the Public Services Portal effective August 1 until August 15 ,2021,” the ministry said in a tweet. 

The online registration process is limited to Qatari students, children of Qatari women and expatriates working in government sectors, as well as students from GCC states, the portal states.

While the applications will be assessed by the Student Affairs Department, approval will be made by the school itself.

As it stands, Qatar hosts 207 public schools across the country, providing education to nearly 125,000 students, government figures show.

Read also: Arabic, Islamic studies now compulsory subjects for private schools in Qatar

Like many countries around the world, Qatar’s education system has been disrupted since 2019 when the Covid-19 virus first emerged.

Almost instantly, education and health authorities established an online learning system before then moving on to a blended learning strategy as cases dropped. 

In March, the education ministry imposed stricter rules for school employees.

The announcement concluded that no school staff will be allowed to enter school premises without showing the golden vaccination stamp on Ehteraz or providing a weekly negative Covid-19 test.

According to figures from March, 97% of teachers, workers and administrative staff at schools across Qatar have been vaccinated. 

Since then, blended learning has continued with 50% capacity attending in school classes.

It remains to be seen whether this strategy will continue in the new academic year.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Sudan’s Burhan eyes Qatar investment opportunities

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Sudanese official was previously in Qatar in April for his first visit to the Gulf state since he assumed power in 2019. The head...
Read more
Sports

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld signs with Qatar’s Al-Duhail

Farah AlSharif - 0
The Belgian football player will soon be seen on pitches in Doha after joining Qatar Stars League team Al-Duhail. Tottenham Hotspur has bid farewell to...
Read more
Politics

Trump ally Barrack claims he is ‘100% innocent’ in anti-Qatar lobbying case

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Barrack was arrested last week for illegally lobbying with the UAE in a bid to turn the US against Qatar. Former US President Donald Trump's...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.