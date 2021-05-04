Public sector Eid holidays announced: Amiri Diwan

Astrologers predict that the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on May 13th.
The Amiri Diwan announced on Tuesday that the Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin on May 9th and end on May 18th.
The decision applies to ministries, government agencies, as well as public authorities and institutions.
As for banks and financial institutions, a decision regarding the dates of the holiday will be made later by the Governor of Qatar Central Bank.
No official confirmation has been revealed, though calculations by astronomers at Qatar Calendar House [QCH] say April 13 may be the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
Despite the prediction, the official decision remains to be declared by the Moon Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Endowments [Awqaf] in Qatar.
