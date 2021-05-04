31.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Public sector Eid holidays announced: Amiri Diwan

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Top StoriesCulture
Source: Qatar News Agency

Astrologers predict that the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on May 13th.

The Amiri Diwan announced on Tuesday that the Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin on May 9th and end on May 18th.

The decision applies to ministries, government agencies, as well as public authorities and institutions.

As for banks and financial institutions, a decision regarding the dates of the holiday will be made later by the Governor of Qatar Central Bank.

Read also: Qatar astronomers say Eid Al Fitr predicted to land on May 13th

No official confirmation has been revealed, though calculations by astronomers at Qatar Calendar House [QCH] say April 13 may be the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Despite the prediction, the official decision remains to be declared by the Moon Sighting Committee of the Ministry of Endowments [Awqaf] in Qatar.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

New On The Scene

Is Qatar’s ‘Palm Island’ set for a comeback?

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The island was shut down during the mid 2000's for reasons that have not been disclosed to the public. News suggesting the restoration of Qatar's...
Read more
Culture

Qatar astronomers say Eid Al Fitr predicted to land on May 13th

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar Calendar House predict May 13 could be the first day of Eid Al Fitr this year. Calculations by astronomers at Qatar Calendar House ...
Read more
Culture

A look into some of Qatar’s main heritage sites

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Heritage sites across Qatar provide a look into the country's past, enabling those in the present to understand the decades-long journey it has made. Qatar...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.