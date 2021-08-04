Q-LIVE appointed as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ hard goods licensee

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 merchandise will include auto accessories, travel accessories, fan attributes, children’s toys and entertainment range, 3D collectibles among others.

Q-LIVE, a Qatari holding company specialised in the design, trade and distribution of various brands and products, aims to deliver an exciting line of Official Licensed Products, for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in Q3 this year, as approved licensee.

The first launch of these products will include both premium and mass market range of stationery products, homeware accessories, 2D and 3D replica trophy and official emblem related souvenirs and gifts.

Additional categories that will follow will include the introduction auto accessories, travel accessories, fan attributes, children’s toys and entertainment range, 3D collectibles and others. A total of over 800 SKUs will be available across different retail and distribution channels.

Q-LIVE will distribute across different retail and distribution channels in Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Turkey.

Commenting on the importance of FIFA’s cooperation with a local company from the World Cup’s hosting nation, to deliver the event’s Official Licensed Products, Mr. Zhan Temerkhanov, co-founder of Q-LIVE said:

“We are very proud to be extending our cooperation with FIFA. Q-LIVE has a proven track record of delivering a fantastic range of products, that will not only enchant football fanatics who will flock to Qatar from around the globe but will also complement Qatar’s promise to deliver an amazing tournament in every aspect.

“The scope has drastically increased to ensure the country is proudly plastered with the Official Licensed Products of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and everyone has the opportunity to take home memorabilia and souvenirs from this much anticipated event.”

About Q-LIVE

Q-LIVE, a Qatari holding company specialised in retail, trading, product design, manufacturing and distribution of various brands and products, has been licensed by FIFA for the manufacturing and distribution of hardline Official Licensed Products for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Founded by Ali Al Naimi and Zhan Temerkhanov, Q-LIVE was established in 2009 in Doha, Qatar. The company has been working with FIFA’s Official Licensed Products Program since 2013 and were awarded the rights as a distributor of Official Licensed Products for FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014™ through the regional licensee.

All Official Licensed Products are exclusively approved and protected by FIFA and will be available in retail outlets across Qatar and other markets.

For more information or to order, please visit www.qlive.qa contact us on info@qlive.qa.

