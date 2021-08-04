40.6 C
Doha
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports Qatar 2022

Q-LIVE appointed as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ hard goods licensee

By Doha News Team

-

NewsQatar 2022
[Q-LIVE]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 merchandise will include auto accessories, travel accessories, fan attributes, children’s toys and entertainment range, 3D collectibles among others.

Q-LIVE, a Qatari holding company specialised in the design, trade and distribution of various brands and products, aims to deliver an exciting line of Official Licensed Products, for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in Q3 this year, as approved licensee.

The first launch of these products will include both premium and mass market range of stationery products, homeware accessories, 2D and 3D replica trophy and official emblem related souvenirs and gifts.

Additional categories that will follow will include the introduction auto accessories, travel accessories, fan attributes, children’s toys and entertainment range, 3D collectibles and others. A total of over 800 SKUs will be available across different retail and distribution channels. 

[Q-LIVE]
Q-LIVE will distribute across different retail and distribution channels in Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Turkey. 

Commenting on the importance of FIFA’s cooperation with a local company from the World Cup’s hosting nation, to deliver the event’s Official Licensed Products, Mr. Zhan Temerkhanov, co-founder of Q-LIVE said:

“We are very proud to be extending our cooperation with FIFA. Q-LIVE has a proven track record of delivering a fantastic range of products, that will not only enchant football fanatics who will flock to Qatar from around the globe but will also complement Qatar’s promise to deliver an amazing tournament in every aspect.

Read also: ‘Essence of sportsmanship’: World reacts to Tamberi-Barshim 2020 Olympics win

“The scope has drastically increased to ensure the country is proudly plastered with the Official Licensed Products of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and everyone has the opportunity to take home memorabilia and souvenirs from this much anticipated event.” 

About Q-LIVE

Q-LIVE, a Qatari holding company specialised in retail, trading, product design, manufacturing and distribution of various brands and products, has been licensed by FIFA for the manufacturing and distribution of hardline Official Licensed Products for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Founded by Ali Al Naimi and Zhan Temerkhanov, Q-LIVE was established in 2009 in Doha, Qatar. The company has been working with FIFA’s Official Licensed Products Program since 2013 and were awarded the rights as a distributor of Official Licensed Products for FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014™ through the regional licensee.

Read also: It’s here! 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in Qatar

All Official Licensed Products are exclusively approved and protected by FIFA and will be available in retail outlets across Qatar and other markets. 

For more information or to order, please visit www.qlive.qa contact us on info@qlive.qa.

*This is paid advertisement.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:17

The Round Up | 3 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Here are the headlines on #TheRoundUp this Tuesday: 🦠 Delta Covid-19 variant reported in Qatar 🗳️ New Shura Council elections platform introduced 🇱🇧 Qatar sends thousands of...
Read more
Sports

How to get your hands on tickets for Qatar’s 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Farah AlSharif - 0
The 2021 FIFA Arab Cup will act as a precursor to next year's World Cup in Qatar.  Tickets for the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup are...
Read more
The Round up
00:02:20

The Round Up | 2 August 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today 🥇 Long-term friends Tamberi-Barshim awe at Olympics 🚫 Foreign interference? Mysterious Shura election hashtag ‘trends’ on Twitter 🇦🇪 Emirati The Misfits film...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

COVID-19

Outrage over Qatar’s new quarantine requirements for six Asian countries

Farah AlSharif - 0
Vaccinated travellers from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Philippines must hotel quarantine for two days upon arrival to Qatar.  The Ministry of...

‘Essence of sportsmanship’: World reacts to Tamberi-Barshim 2020 Olympics win

Sports

Highly contagious Covid-19 Delta variant detected in Qatar

COVID-19

Qatar extends Phase 3 Covid-19 restrictions for extra month

COVID-19

8 facts you need to know about Qatar’s landscape

Culture

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.