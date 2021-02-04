Qatar 2022 organisers to work on raising awareness of human rights

An agreement has been signed between the tournament’s organisers and Qatar’s National Human Right’s committee to raise awareness of human rights and ensure their protection is central in the delivery of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy [SC] and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC [Q22] have joined efforts to raise awareness about human rights issues in the country.

Both organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) to guarantee that all aspects of human rights are considered in the upcoming World Cup, maintaining its legacy and ensuring workers’ safety.

Signed by Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the SC, Dr Ali Samikh Al-Marri, Chairman of the NHRC, and Nasser Al Khater, CEO of Q22, the MoU aims to make a meaningful contribution to Qatar’s vision on human rights and workers’ welfare.

“When we bid for 2022, we promised to use the tournament as a catalyst for positive social, human and environmental change in Qatar. This MoU is another demonstration of that promise being delivered and we welcome it as a positive step to achieving one of our most important tournament objectives,” said Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC.

All parties will contribute individually and jointly to achieve the objective of protecting and respecting human rights in the context of Qatar 2022 in various areas, including awareness, assistance and human rights’ impacts prevention.

“We have always welcomed constructive feedback and collaboration with experts. The MoU we have signed with Q22 and the NHRC will help take our commitment to human rights to the next level,” said Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the SC.

“With less than two years until our historic tournament begins, this ties in with our goal of ensuring Qatar 2022 makes a meaningful contribution to the state’s vision on human rights and workers’ welfare.”

To guarantee that all objectives are met, a joint working group will be established between the three organisations, SC said in a press release. The group will work on facilitating information and consult on human rights-related issues.

The agreement will also work on facilitating research, the SC added.

“We are delighted that this memorandum of understanding with the United Nations-recognised national human rights institution of Qatar is being signed and very much look forward to working together,” said Joyce Cook, FIFA’s Chief Social Responsibility & Education Officer.

“This collaboration with the NHRC is an excellent example of how FIFA tournaments also provide a platform for local stakeholders to help drive lasting human rights legacies within hosting countries,” she added.

With less than two years of its kick-off, Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 will mark the first such time it is held in the Middle East. The country has invested millions of dollars to ensure the “greatest ever World Cup.”

And just this week, Pre-sales for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar have hit $90 million in less than 24 hours, according to local reports.

