Qatar 2022’s Fatma Al Nuaimi nominated for global sports leaders award

The communications head of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy has been lauded for moving the sports scene forward in the last year.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy’s (SC) Fatma Al Nuaimi has been named in the list of Leaders Under 40 Class of 2021 by the Leaders Sports Awards.

Al Nuaimi was the only Arab, Muslim woman to be nominated for the global award, which identifies and recognises exceptional individuals who help push the sports industry forward.

In a statement to Doha News, Al Nuaimi said the recognition is “an honour”.

“With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ fast approaching, I feel especially honoured being the only Arab woman to have been featured on the list given it is often perceived as a male dominated industry.

“It is a testament to the support and mentoring I have received from so many at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy and within Qatar, and to my brilliantly talented team who have been by my side at every big Qatar 2022 milestone.

“With only 16 months left until this once-in-a-lifetime project is over, we all need to make the most of what’s left on this amazing project and keep up the high standards my team has become renowned for in Qatar,” she added.

The Qatari has been leading the SC’s communications department since January 2017, having first joined the organisation in 2013.

Since then, she has been responsible for ensuring all parties are informed on the SC’s delivery of infrastructure and operations required for Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Now, her years of work at the organisation has earned her a nomination at the Leaders Sports Awards.

Alongside her role in the SC, Al Nuaimi is responsible for the communications of the Local Organising Joint Venture, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC (Q22), and Qatar as Host Country for the event.

The young Qatari has been able to deliver successful global milestones on the road to the 2022 World Cup, with tournaments including the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar in 2019 and 2020, the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup, and even the CAF Super Cup.

Al Nuaimi has also led teams to inaugurate a number of new World Cup stadiums, including two that were opened during the height of the pandemic.

Previously, Al Nuaimi was the SC’s Senior Legacy Manager and was tasked with ensuring the tournament leaves a lasting positive mark on Qatar and the region even after 2022.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is due to be held in Qatar in November next year. The global event will mark the first such major tournament to be held in the Middle East.

