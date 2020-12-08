19.8 C
Qatar 2022’s newest stadium to host first match with 50% of tickets reserved for COVID19 survivors

By Hala Abdallah

-

Qatar 2022

The Al-Rayyan stadium, the latest World Cup venue to be completed, will host the Amir Cup final on December 18.

50 percent of the tickets allocated for fans who have recovered from COVID-19, according to Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy has announced that the fourth Qatar 2022 venue to be completed will host its first match later this month. The final of the domestic Amir Cup final  will be played at the stadium on National Day with approximately half of Al-Rayyan Stadium’s 40,000 capacity in attendance. 50% of those tickets will be reserved for people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, tickets will be non-transferable and limited to one per person. Fans eligible to attend the final should be Qatar ID holders. Additionally,  attendants are required to abide by strict social distancing directives which include wearing a face mask, showing their Ehteraz app upon arrival and adhering to the seating plan. 

The final is scheduled on the Qatar National Day and will start at 7 PM.

 

Read also: Qatar planning ‘normal’ post-pandemic FIFA World Cup 2022

Following discussions between the Qatar Football Association (QFA) and the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), any attendant must obtain either a positive COVID-19 antibodies test or a negative COVID-19 test to be allowed access intoto the stadium. 

Fans of Al Sadd and Al Arabi were granted privileged access to tickets since the two clubs will contest the final. In addition, frontline healthcare workers who played a major role  in battling  the COVID-19 pandemic in Qatar are also being given priority. 

Read also: Al-Sadd football team breaks through to Amir Cup final

“This is the first time Qatar has hosted a match on this scale under such exceptional circumstances. The Amir Cup Local Organising Committee, under direction from the MOPH, developed a clear strategy in order to accommodate spectators and ensure the safe return of top-level sport in our country,” stated by the Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Clinical Information Systems, Hamad Medical Corporation, Dr Abdul Wahab Al Musleh.

“Like other Qatar 2022 stadiums, Al Rayyan Venue has distinct legacy features – including becoming the future home of Al Rayyan Sports Club. Yet again, this match is an opportunity to test readiness ahead of the World Cup by welcoming the fans of two major local clubs.”

The 40,000-capacity stadium is adjacent to the Mall of Qatar and within walking distance of Al Riffa metro station – on the system’s Green Line. The stadium is distinguished due to its radiant exterior, incorporating patterns that highlight distinguished characteristics of Qatar such as the significance of family, the distinctive environment, and local and international trade. 

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the stadium would host seven matches during Qatar 2022 up to and including the round of 16 stage.

