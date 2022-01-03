Qatar again ranked first in Arab World’s ‘Quality of Life’ index

According to the Gulf Centre for Studies and Research, Qatar has topped the quality of life in the Arab region index.

Qatar has made it to the top of the list of 20 Arab states in the assessment index on the quality of life of Arab citizens, according to a new study by the Gulf Centre for Studies and Research, an institute at the University of Exeter.

The index measures the scope of economic welfare and lifestyle and recently added a new category: safety, which includes the measures taken as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, death rates, and vaccination percentages. These factors were added as a rating of the quality of life for Arab citizens.

This study is built on 15 indicators related to “the Reality of Comprehensive Safety for Citizens in 2021.” The United Arab Emirates ranked second, Kuwait ranked third, Bahrain jumped to fifth place, and Saudi Arabia fell into sixth place. Morocco leaped to eighth place while Tunis landed tenth.

Qatar has maintained first place two years in a row for the years 2020 and 2021.

Read also: Qatar takes 10% stake in Rolls-Royce’s low carbon nuclear business

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s ripple effects on general wellbeing and society, the disease has been added to the list of indicators, measuring the states safety measures and methods taken to control the spread and impact of the potentially lethal virus.

In addition to the pandemic’s consequences, climate change has taken a huge part in influencing the ranks of Arab states’ life quality, especially in the Gulf region due to the severe effects of global warming and rising concerns about carbon emission.

In the face of the repercussions of global warming, most Gulf countries were able to maintain their placements at the top of the list according to their ability to develop social unity and support policies with increased awareness of climate change, according to the report.

Despite the exceptional improvement in several sectors such as developmental, construction, infrastructure, and ways to foresee future challenges and find solutions, most Gulf states face major pollution challenges especially among cities with great air pollution concentration.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube