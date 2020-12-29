Qatar Airways and Omani Air expand codeshare agreement

The two-decade agreement will now be extended to 2021 and will include additional destinations for travelers to enjoy.

Qatar Airways [QA] has announced that its code-share agreement with Oman Air—signed back in 2000—will now be extended as part of strengthening commercial cooperation between the two national carriers.

The agreement is set to boost connectivity and provide travelers with new and more flexible travel options, which will go on sale in 2021. This, along with QA’s latest bundle offers, will allow customers to fly at their convenience.

“Now more than ever, it is important to strengthen strategic partnerships across the industry to optimise our operations and provide seamless connectivity to hundreds of destinations across the globe for our passengers,” said Akbar Al Baker, QA Group Chief Executive.

“Since 2000, both airlines have seen the benefits that commercial cooperation has brought, providing our passengers with unrivalled service and more flexibility to travel when they want. I look forward to further strengthening our commercial cooperation with Oman Air to provide even more benefits to our customers.”

The agreement includes increasing the number of destinations available to Oman Air passengers from three to 65—subject to regulatory approval—on Qatar’s national carrier’s network across Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, India, and the Middle East, QA said in a press release.

“The expansion of our code-share agreement is just the first step, and we look forward to working with Qatar Airways to further strengthen our strategic partnership to enhance the business and leisure travel experience for our customers in Oman and throughout the world,” said Abdulaziz Al Raisi, Oman Air Chief Executive Officer.

Meanwhile, QA passengers will also benefit from additional connectivity thanks to the ability to book their flights through Oman Air, adding six new destinations across Africa and Asia in Oman Air’s existing network.

Recently, QA announced that passengers flying on their carries will receive unlimited date changes and fee-free refunds on all tickets issued before April 30, 2021 for travel until December 31, 2021.

The decision came as several countries have halted flights to and from the United Kingdom, where a new strain of the COVID-19 virus was found. The virus is said to be 70% more transmittable, but not any more dangerous.

The new policy will allow travelers to travel with ease, as global travel policies continue to change.

Passengers can also exchange their tickets for a voucher with 10% additional value for future travel instead of a refund. The airline is now making this a permanent feature for all tickets booked via their website.

