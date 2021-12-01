27 C
Doha
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Qatar Airways chief says Airbus should admit to A350 defects

By Farah AlSharif

-

Business
[Unsplash]

The defects on the surface of Airbus A350 jets caused Qatar Airways to stop deliveries via the freighter.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker has called on European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus to admit to the surface defects of its A350 jets and ruled out buying freighters from the company, effectively closing a potential deal to rival company Boeing.

Al Baker confirmed that the Gulf national carrier had grounded 20 A350 jets in a long dispute mainly over cosmetic damage that had also prompted Qatar Airways to halt further deliveries in June.

“Qatar Airways cannot sit with its arms folded and legs crossed. We need to solve it. Airbus has made a very large dent in our widebody operations,” said Al Baker.

“It is a serious matter; we don’t know if it is an airworthiness issue; we also don’t know that it is not an airworthiness issue. The real cause of it has not been established by Airbus,” he told The Aviation Club in the UK.

Qatar Airways reports $4bn annual revenue loss during ‘one of most difficult years’

“Now they have, at last, accepted that there are other airlines, several of them that have the same condition.”

In June, a spokesperson for the airline told Reuters that “Qatar Airways continues to experience and has witnessed a condition in which the surface below the paint on some of its Airbus A350 aircraft has been degrading at an accelerated rate.”

A recent investigation by Reuters found that at least five other airlines had also expressed worries over the surface defects since the A350 came into service. The investigation found that in some cases, the damage extended below paint to a layer of lightning protection.

The aerospace company had previously claimed that the issue was only found with the Qatari airline. Airbus claims that the A350 is safe for use that that the company was aware of the source of the issues.

Al Baker also revealed that Qatar’s national carrier was close to placing an order for as many as 50 Boeing 777X cargo freighters.

Qatar Airways currently boasts 60 of the 777X passenger planes on order and may swap some of those for the freighter model.

This came after the Qatar Airways chief said the airline was looking at an “attractive proposition from Boeing” in November.

Al Baker also expressed concerns over copper foil used as a lightning-conductor on the A350’s body which caused paint peeling.

Airbus confirmed it was looking into updating its lightning system to a more flexible material, Perforated Copper Foil.

“They have acknowledged that they are working to find a solution, which means they still don’t have a solution, and they don’t have a solution because they still don’t know why it is happening. You know it is always better when there is a problem to admit, not to put your customer in a corner and blame them for something which is actually your own problem,” aid Al Baker.

Al Baker suggested that plans to change the A350’s lightning system, known as Expanded Copper Foil, with any new material, may require certification.

Qatar’s national carrier said it is progressively grounding its fleet of 53 A350s on orders from its regulator. Qatar Airways is the only airline to ground the jets thus far.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Wellbeing

Majority of elderly patients in Qatar unaware of palliative care: WISH

Farah AlSharif - 0
A study by the World Innovation Summit for Health found that most elderly people and caretakers in Qatar did not know what palliative health...
Read more
Top Stories

‘Wake up, Qatar!’ Outrage erupts after shocking images show cat being hanged

Hala Abdallah - 0
Animal rescuers in Qatar are calling on the government to establish laws that protect the lives of all creatures in the country, including stray...
Read more
News

Qatar, Lebanon ramp up talks to provide gas amid fuel crisis

Hala Abdallah - 0
The latest talks come as Lebanon seeks cooperation in the field of oil and gas as it scrambles to secure fuel.  Lebanon’s Energy Minister Walid...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

Visa requirements for Qatar residents and nationals

Hala Abdallah - 0
Nationals from over 80 countries can enter Qatar visa-free. Tajikistan became the latest country to exempt Qatari citizens from Entry Visa requirement, authorities announced earlier...

Kushner left empty handed as Qatar refuses to fund new investment...

Politics

Qatar updates travel restrictions as WHO raises concern over Omicron variant

COVID-19

Excited about Qatar’s very own ‘Winter Wonderland’? Here’s all you need...

New On The Scene

Norwegian journalists arrested for trespassing in Qatar released

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.