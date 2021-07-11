37.2 C
Doha
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Qatar Airways delivers 2 million vaccines donated by US to Vietnam

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Vietnam has been struggling to control the spread of Covid-19 as daily cases continue to drastically increase.

Qatar Airways has carried over 2 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine donated by the United States to Vietnam in an effort to combat the spread of the virus, the carrier announced.

The latest shipment adds to multiple previous deliveries made by the national carrier, which has extended its services to provide vaccines to those in need globally. This aims to help countries with their fights against the virus.

QatarAirways Cargo is proud to play an important and continued role in the shipping of vaccines around the world and help fight Covid-19,” QA said in a tweet.

In recent weeks, Vietnam’s daily reported cases have seen a significant increase, recording nearly two thousand cases a day. Active cases and reported deaths have also seen a spike in recent days with health authorities struggling to curb the virus.

Read also: Qatar sends urgent Covid-19 aid to Tunisia as health system ‘collapses’

As a response to the alarming infection rate, Vietnamese authorities tightened Covid-19 measures across several areas last Friday, including the commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam had previously made headlines for successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic. However, April brought a much-stronger and stubborn outbreak that pushed authorities to accelerate inoculations.

 

In an effort to contain the virus and return to normal life, Vietnam’s government announced it aims to vaccinate 50% of people aged 18 or older by the end of the year and 70% by the end of March.

To help the country reach its goal, the United States donated over two million vaccine doses as part of its commitment to “build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease,” the Department of State said.

