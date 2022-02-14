23 C
Qatar Airways employees break fundraising record for cancer research

By Fatemeh Salari

-

Source: Instagram/ QatarAirways

Qatar Airways paints its corridors pink with breast cancer awareness workshops and expands on its aims in raising donations for cancer research.

Qatar Airways (QA) has revealed that it raised almost 300,000 Qatari riyals after taking part in Breast Cancer Awareness month last year. Group employees marked their seventh consecutive year of participation and broke last year’s record of 145,000 Qatari riyals with 287,701 Qatari riyals to donate to Qatar Cancer Society (QCS).

Staff members from across various sectors supported the campaign through a series of ‘Think Pink’ themed events, which is mainly centered around spreading awareness and raising funds for cancer research as well as to provide help to the QCS in their efforts of helping cancer patients receive proper healthcare.

Sidra Medicine transforms microbe identification from days to minutes

QA carried out a series of activities which included free ultrasound scan check-ups conducted by medical professionals, multiple awareness conferences and workshops delivered by doctors for the female staff according to reports.

This month QA sent awareness messages to its employees encouraging the maintenance of constant check-ups for early cancer detection and prevention purposes. QA Chief Executive, Akbar al-Baker, said “as we celebrate our seventh year of participation in this important annual event, it was incredible to see the entire Qatar Airways Group united as one family to once again show their commitment to raising awareness of breast cancer. The Group aims to set an example and inspire the communities it serves, as well as support those affected by the disease,” he said.

Read also: Researchers in Qatar develop advanced screening tool for genetic diseases

“Education and awareness is the key to continuing the tremendous efforts being made across the globe to eradicate this devastating disease,” Al-Baker noted. “Together we hope to reach as many people as possible, whether employees or passengers, and help save lives with vital information about the signs to look out for and where to go for help.”

QCS chairman Dr Khalid bin Jabor Al-Thani thanked QA saying “it was wonderful to see the phenomenal support from all individuals and institutions participating in the ‘Blossom’ campaign throughout October to establish more community awareness activities.”

________________________________________
