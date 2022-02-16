Qatar Airways launches campaign promoting customised packages to exciting holiday destinations

Qatar Airways is branching out its special holiday packages with attractive offers, maintaining its status as one of the world’s best airlines.

Qatar Airways Holidays (QAH) has launched a campaign showcasing their customised holiday packages to demanding destinations such as the Maldives, Rwanda, Spain and Turkey.

The packages range from honeymoon-suited destinations to adventures in the Rwandan Safari. Your next easy-access getaway is now just a click away!

The packages include add-ons such as extra luggage, priority boarding, airport lounges, seat reservation, and travel insurance–ensuring ultimate comfort for their customers in the custom-tailored bundles.

Through Qatar Airways’ (QA) services, travellers can benefit from Qmiles—which is a reward miles programme in which the individual earns points when they or their nominated family members travel with QA or any of the airline’s global partners.

Complimentary services and cabin upgrades are also included within the Qmiles privileges, should customers meet the requirements.

For those looking to escape reality, QAH provides trips to beach destinations such as the Maldives, where they can indulge in the country’s beautiful resorts and coastlines. Packages to the islands start from 7,900 QAR per person, including bed and breakfast, tours and activities, return flights, and private airport transfers.

If you’re a nature lover, a trip to rich-cultured Rwanda offers an experience to visit the Silverback Gorillas natural habitat, as well as an opportunity to engage with Rwandan people and their exceptional culture. Prices start from 18,686 QAR per person, which also includes all the aforementioned privileges as well as visits to the gorilla homes.

Madrid and Barcelona, homes to some of the world’s most popular museums and cultural sites are also a part of the QAH’s travel packages. Prices start from 4,913 QAR per person for a three-night bundle, including bed and breakfast, return flights, tours and airport transfers.

Turkey, home to one of the world’s biggest and long-lasting empires, the Ottoman Empire, offers a unique experience through its architecture, mosques, melting-pot of cultures and grand museums. QAH’s offer prices start from 3,959 QAR per person, all-inclusive of the custom-tailored privileges, for options ranging between 4-5 nights.

Qatar Airways achievements

QA is the first airline to achieve the prestigious 5-Star Covid-19 Airline Safety Rating, by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax.

Recently, the flag-carrier was awarded the “Airline of the Year 2021” title, by AirlineRatings.

