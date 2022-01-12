Qatar Airways launches global sale campaign to celebrate 25th birthday

To mark its silver jubilee, Qatar’s national carrier is offering passengers discounts of up to 25%.

Qatar Airways is celebrating its 25th anniversary by launching a global sales campaign offering saving of up to 25 percent on flights.

The promotion also includes special discounts on hotel bookings, car rentals, and seat selection. The airline says its special offers will only be available for bookings made during a seven-day period starting January 10, but can be used on flights and other reservations up until October 31 2022.

This latest offer comes just weeks after the airline unveiled its FIFA 2022 World Cup packages. In a bid to maintain the loyalty of its frequent flyers, Qatar Airways also recently announced it would be extending the tier status for its Privilage Club Gold and Platinum members for an extra year; in light of COVID restrictions which have impacted people’s frequency of travel.

The award-winning airline was first established in 1994 and only catered to a handful of routes. It was then relaunched in 1997 under the decree of The Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani. His vision was to make Qatar Airways a leading international carrier with the highest level of service and excellence.

During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic that hit the aviation industry, Qatar Airways was able to overcome worldwide challenges and was one of the few carriers that continued flying, helping get tens of thousands of stranded people back home.

Qatar Airways was also widely commended by aviation and business analysts for its decision to refocus some of its resources into the cargo strand of its business, helping generate revenue while passenger flight numbers plummeted. The airline recently won the title of World Class airline and 2022 Five Star Global Airline at the APEX/IFSA Awards.

Qatar Airways Milestones

In April 2011, Qatar Airways marked a huge milestone on its journey to becoming an industry leader when it added its 100th destination to its global route. A few months later the carrier was awarded “Airline of the year 2011” for the very first time and only 14 years after its relaunch.

In 2014 Qatar Airways became the global launch customer of the first Airbus A350, and in 2016 the airline was awarded a string of other accolades including the World’s Best Business Class, Best Business Class Airline Lounge, and Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East at the Skytrax Awards.

Currently Qatar Airways caters to over 150 destinations, the airline recently added four weekly flights to Kano and Port Harcourt in Nigeria to expand its services and operations in Africa. Kano and Port Harcourt, respectively, will become the sevenths and eighths new African portals introduced by the airline since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition to these milestones, Qatar Airways boasts one of the youngest fleets in the airline industry with average an aircraft age of 5 years. The airline operates 208 aircraft to more than 150 destinations after it started with only 4 aircraft in 1997.

