30.8 C
Doha
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Qatar Airways launches new membership club for students

By Sana Hussain

-

Top StoriesBusiness

Students around the world will receive special perks and tailored benefits

Qatar Airways has launched a first of its kind program for students, offering exclusive offers and benefits in a brand new loyalty program, the Student Club, which is the latest addition to the airline’s Privilege Club program. 

Members will receive benefits such as special fares, extra baggage allowance, free Wi-Fi access onboard, and will automatically be enrolled into the Privilege Club program. In addition members will receive a tier upgrade as a graduation gift and 5,000 Qmiles if they refer a friend to the Student Club. 

Read more: ‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Student Club members will receive a digital card, which can be stored on their mobile wallet or Qatar Airways mobile app, indicating their membership tier. All students in full- and part-time education aged between 18 and 30 years are eligible to join the programme at qatarairways.com/StudentClub.

“Our brand new Student Club is designed specifically with students’ needs in mind. Travel is an important part of their life, with many choosing to study abroad for the duration of their university career or for a semester,” said Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group CEO.

The airline’s new programme for students is part of its wider transformation of its award winning loyalty program, the Qatar Airways Privilege Club, which is being redefined to ensure that passengers are rewarded for their continued loyalty.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Qatar Airways, along with the rest of the airline industry, has taken a significant hit as travel around the world has come to a halt. Recently, the national carrier introduced new travel options that would allow customers more flexibility when picking airfares to attract a wider range of travellers. This isn’t the first time the airline has targeted specific sections of society, in recent months Qatar Airways ran campaigns giving free tickets to frontline workers and teachers as it praid tribute to their work whilst attempting to attract passengers back onboard its aircrafts.  

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

DN TV
00:01:36

Qatar’s Filipino community mobilise for typhoon victims

Muhammad Muneeb - 0
The Filipino community in Qatar, which is known for its compassion and unity, has been working tirelessly to gather donations to aid those affected...
Read more
Top Stories

Top US security official says he hopes air-blockade on Qatar will be lifted ‘in the next 70 days’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
More discussions on the illegal blockade as well as calls for fighting for Palestinian rights—here are some of the key topics from the first...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar’s Filipino community mobilises to help typhoon victims

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
As Typhoon Vamco batters their home country, the Filipino community in Doha gathers donations to aid those affected.   Dead, displaced, or in danger: people in...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...

‘No chances’ of the blockade ending soon says UAE official after...

News

Qatar in talks to host historic Pacquiao fight

News

Qatar, Saudi Arabia compete for ‘magical’ 2030 Asian Games bid

Sports

Qatar ‘most affected’ Arab country by air pollution: report

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

After Trump’s major shifts, what will happen between Biden, Iran and the Gulf?

Opinion Mahjoob Zweiri - 0
After four years of major shifts in the Gulf region under the Trump administration, political analyst, Mahjoob Zweiri explores what changes will come with...
Read more

Curtains close: Back in time at Qatar’s first-ever cinema

DN Special Reports Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Lights out, projectors off, curtains close. Long before spacious movie theatres and large screens, watching films was a little different. In fact, films had to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

‘Classic, comfort, elite’: Qatar Airways launches new travel options

Travel Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Passenger now travelling on Qatar Airways can get extra baggage and Q-miles for a more comfortable journey. Qatar Airways (QA) has launched new fare families...
Read more

‘No chances’ of the blockade ending soon says UAE official after hopes of possible breakthrough

News Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Abu Dhabi’s ambassador to Washington continues to justify the illegal blockade on Qatar three years on. The UAE’s Ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba,...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.