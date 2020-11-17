Qatar Airways launches new membership club for students

Students around the world will receive special perks and tailored benefits

Qatar Airways has launched a first of its kind program for students, offering exclusive offers and benefits in a brand new loyalty program, the Student Club, which is the latest addition to the airline’s Privilege Club program.

Members will receive benefits such as special fares, extra baggage allowance, free Wi-Fi access onboard, and will automatically be enrolled into the Privilege Club program. In addition members will receive a tier upgrade as a graduation gift and 5,000 Qmiles if they refer a friend to the Student Club.

Student Club members will receive a digital card, which can be stored on their mobile wallet or Qatar Airways mobile app, indicating their membership tier. All students in full- and part-time education aged between 18 and 30 years are eligible to join the programme at qatarairways.com/StudentClub.

“Our brand new Student Club is designed specifically with students’ needs in mind. Travel is an important part of their life, with many choosing to study abroad for the duration of their university career or for a semester,” said Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group CEO.

The airline’s new programme for students is part of its wider transformation of its award winning loyalty program, the Qatar Airways Privilege Club, which is being redefined to ensure that passengers are rewarded for their continued loyalty.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Qatar Airways, along with the rest of the airline industry, has taken a significant hit as travel around the world has come to a halt. Recently, the national carrier introduced new travel options that would allow customers more flexibility when picking airfares to attract a wider range of travellers. This isn’t the first time the airline has targeted specific sections of society, in recent months Qatar Airways ran campaigns giving free tickets to frontline workers and teachers as it praid tribute to their work whilst attempting to attract passengers back onboard its aircrafts.

