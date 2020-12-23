Qatar Airways offers 2021 ‘flexible travel’ as fight against Covid-19 continues

The initiative comes as several countries change travel policies to and from the UK.

Passengers flying with Qatar Airways will now receive unlimited date changes and fee-free refunds on all tickets issued before April 30, 2021 for travel until December 31, 2021, the national carrier announced.

The decision comes as several countries have halted flights to and from the United Kingdom, where a new strain of the COVID-19 virus was found. The virus is said to be 70% more transmittable, but not any more dangerous.

The new policy will allow for travellers to travel with ease, as global travel policies continue to change.

Passengers can also exchange their tickets for a voucher with 10% additional value for future travel instead of a refund. The airline is now making this a permanent feature for all tickets booked via their website.

“Throughout 2020, we have provided customers the ability to modify travel without penalties as a result of the disruption to global travel caused by COVID-19,” said Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al Baker.

“As we look forward to the possibilities of travelling again next year, Qatar Airways will continue to be by our passengers’ side, offering continued flexibility throughout 2021 as the airline they can rely on,” Al Baker added.

In recent months Qatar Airways ran campaigns to give away free tickets to frontline workers and teachers as a gesture of goodwill while attempting to attract passengers onboard its aircrafts.

The carrier launched a mass giveaway on World Teacher’s Day to thank teachers across the globe for their work in education despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last eight months, only 582 positive cases have been reported among passengers on flights operated by QA, with the national carrier operating more than 37,000 COVID-19-free flights since February 2020.

A whopping 99.9% of its passengers travelled ‘COVID-19 free’, despite travel being considered a health risk this year, Qatar Airways previously said.

