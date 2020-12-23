22.1 C
Doha
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Travel

Qatar Airways offers 2021 ‘flexible travel’ as fight against Covid-19 continues

By Sana Hussain

-

Top StoriesCOVID-19Travel
Qatar Airways

The initiative comes as several countries change travel policies to and from the UK.

Passengers flying with Qatar Airways will now receive unlimited date changes and fee-free refunds on all tickets issued before April 30, 2021 for travel until December 31, 2021, the national carrier announced.

The decision comes as several countries have halted flights to and from the United Kingdom, where a new strain of the COVID-19 virus was found. The virus is said to be 70% more transmittable, but not any more dangerous. 

The new policy will allow for travellers to travel with ease, as global travel policies continue to  change.

Passengers can also exchange their tickets for a voucher with 10% additional value for future travel instead of a refund. The airline is now making this a permanent feature for all tickets booked via their website. 

“Throughout 2020, we have provided customers the ability to modify travel without penalties as a result of the disruption to global travel caused by COVID-19,” said Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al Baker. 

“As we look forward to the possibilities of travelling again next year, Qatar Airways will continue to be by our passengers’ side, offering continued flexibility throughout 2021 as the airline they can rely on,” Al Baker added.

Read more: New guidelines for travelers coming from the UK and other countries

In recent months Qatar Airways ran campaigns to give away free tickets to frontline workers and teachers as a gesture of goodwill while attempting to attract passengers onboard its aircrafts. 

The carrier launched a mass giveaway on World Teacher’s Day to thank teachers across the globe for their work in education despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In the last eight months, only 582 positive cases have been reported among passengers on flights operated by QA, with the national carrier operating more than 37,000 COVID-19-free flights since February 2020. 

A whopping 99.9%  of its passengers travelled ‘COVID-19 free’, despite travel being considered a health risk this year, Qatar Airways previously said.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

79-year-old becomes first to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Qatar

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
An elderly Qatari citizen becomes the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Qatar. The elderly, frontline healthcare workers and those with chronic illness...
Read more
News

Qatar’s largest dairy producer to support disadvantaged children at orphan centre

Hala Abdallah - 0
Orphans care centre Dreama will soon be receiving food supplies and much-need support from Qatar’s largest local dairy producer, the centre confirmed on Tuesday. Dreama...
Read more
Politics

Analysts question Bahrain’s ‘especially strange’ push for talks with Qatar over shared waters

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Reports stating that Bahrain is open for negotiations come as a surprise to many considering Manama’s silence amid ongoing efforts to end the GCC...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

UAE Crown Prince and Banque Havilland ‘planned Qatar’s economic downfall’

Sana Hussain - 0
Direct links established between Mohammed Bin Zayed and the Luxembourg-based private bank in a Bloomberg report.  The emergence of direct links between Mohammed bin Zayed,...

Australians detained in Qatar ‘moved to deportation centre’

Top Stories

Mahaseel festival opens on Wednesday in Katara 

Events

Qatar National Day 2020 – five things to do

Things To Do

Doha News Investigation: The Israeli company behind some of Qatar’s new...

DN Special Reports

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.