Qatar Airways pilot stuns the world in heroic landing during Storm Eunice

By Asmahan Qarjouli

[Instagram / althani350]

Storm Eunice killed least 16 people across Europe.

A video of Qatar Airways Captain Khalifa Al Thani’s miraculous landing following a battle with Storm Eunice over the weekend took the world by surprise.

The pilot managed to safely land his Boeing 777-300ER at London Heathrow Airport on Friday. The dangerous 120mph winds heavily disrupted flights at the airport, where a fifth of all flights were cancelled.

The video of the Qatar Airways pilot went viral following a live stream by Big Jet TV on YouTube, which garnered over seven million views.

Social media reactions were split between commentary on Al Thani’s heroic handling of the storm and Big Jet TV’s satirical remarks on the video. Aviation experts described Al Thani’s technique during the storms as “a well-executed ‘textbook’ crosswind landing”.

One Twitter user also said,”One of the most impressive clips I have seen in a long time! And we aren’t seeing the feet working the rudder pedals as he lands it at over 100mph. Total respect.”

Al Thani thanked Big Jet TV on his Instagram page for documenting his efforts to safely land in the challenging weather conditions. “Huge thanks to ‘Big Jet TV’ for the awesome coverage today and the exterior footage,” said Al Thani on his page, where he has 178,000 followers.

Storm Eunice

Europe witnessed Storm Eunice over the weekend, which killed at least 16 people across the region. The casualties were reported in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Ireland, and the UK.

People were killed by flying debris, objects in the streets or falling trees. A solar panel which blew off a building has killed a man in Belgium.

Shipping containers measuring 40ft were lost on their way to Germany as the storm raged, requiring countries to use helicopters to locate them.
Millions of homes and businesses were impacted by the storm. Thousands were also left without power.
Reuters reported on Saturday that up to 226,000 people had no electricity in the UK.

