Qatar Airways raises over QR 3.8 million for children’s education

By Menatalla Ibrahim

In The Classroom
Source: QA

The national carrier raised millions to help children around the world get a good education

Thousands of children around the world will receive much-needed education thanks to some QR 3.8 million riyals raised by Qatar’s national carrier.

Qatar Airways’ donation to the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation’s programme ‘Educate a Child’ was announced on Sunday to mark International Day of Education.

The foundation’s programme aims to re-build education and provide a safe schooling environment for children around the world. 

“We are proud to continue our long-lasting partnership with Education Above All Foundation. Since 2013, together with our passengers, we have and will continue to donate to this worthy cause,” said Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive.

Raised during 2019 and 2020, the generous money will help thousands of children globally to receive quality education that they previously did not have access to. 

The airline has been working with EAA for more than eight years to live up to its responsibility “as a global corporate citizen to assist the communities it serves,” the QA said in a statement. 

“With over 59 million primary school-age children in the world who currently have no access to education, we, as a global corporate citizen, have a responsibility to give back to our communities,” Al Baker added.

Read also: Qatar’s leading EAA foundation launches #BuildBackEducation campaign

The airline promotes the foundation’s video onboard each flight in efforts to reach more eyes, hearts and pockets to donate to the most marginalised, out-of-school children around the world.

The national carrier later matches the donation to fully contribute to the cause. 

The Educate A Child global programme was launched in 2012 by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the founder of Education Above All and chairperson of Qatar Foundation.

“Funds collected through the partnership go towards EAC’s projects in countries where out of school children are faced with barriers to education including extreme poverty, gender discrimination, and conflict-affected environments,” QA said.

So far, the programme has helped more than 9.9 million children enrol in quality primary education programmes around the world.

Over the last week, Qatar’s EAA launched a campaign to help re-build education sectors that were affected by the global health crisis. 

The campaign, #BuildBackEducation, aims to raise awareness around the importance of involving schooling in the global post-COVID-19 recovery process.

