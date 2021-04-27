36.3 C
Doha
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar Airways ‘stands with India’ amid world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak

By Farah AlSharif

-

Top StoriesHealth & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
Creative Commons

Qatar Airways stressed its commitment to aiding India as the South Asian country faces the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak.

Qatar’s national carrier said it is committed to supporting India as it faces its second wave of Covid-19 that has seen a devastating surge in cases and deaths.

“India holds a special place in our hearts and we stand in close solidarity with this great nation during these challenging times,” Qatar Airways tweeted on Monday.

“We remain committed to go above and beyond and deliver our steadfast support to our Indian friends, both with continued passenger and cargo operations,” it added.

The statement on Monday comes as the South Asian nation suffers with a catastrophic second wave, recording the most daily cases in the world with over 300,000 daily cases.

The World Health Organisation described the situation in India as ‘beyond heartbreaking’ with reports of people dying in the streets outside overwhelmed hospitals due to oxygen shortages and lack of medical supplies.

Read also: Qatar’s India visa centre’s to open for domestic workers

On Monday, India reported a peak of 352,991 Covid-19 infections, and for four days in a row it has continued to break its own record of highest number of daily cases.

So far, Indian authorities have reported 17.64 million total infections and over 195,00 deaths, but experts believe the death toll number could be significantly higher, according to CNN.

The overwhelming situation had led to bodies being cremated in makeshift facilities at parks and parking lots in some of the worst hit cities in India.

The South Asian country has now urged the international community to provide aid to help it deal with the crisis.

US President Biden has said that the United States will provide “oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials and therapeutics,” as it comes under increased pressure to help the stricken country. 

A new “double-mutant” strain of the virus has also come out of the crisis-stricken country, prompting authorities in Qatar to impose mandatory quarantine for travellers arriving from India as well as five other Asian countries.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Qatar imposes mandatory quarantine for six countries as India crisis causes alarm

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Qatar's ministry of health imposes further travel restrictions to curb the virus.  Those travelling back to Qatar from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and...
Read more
News

Muslim scholar Qaradawi faces deteriorating health after Covid-19 infection

Hala Abdallah - 0
Prominent figures took to Twitter to request prayers for the Doha-based Islamic scholar after sources confirmed his deteriorating health condition. Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who contracted...
Read more
News

Qatar Twittersphere stands with Palestinians against ‘barbaric’ Israeli attacks 

Hala Abdallah - 0
Prominent Al Jazeera figures and other social media users from Qatar took to Twitter to express their anger at continued Israeli attacks against Palestinians. Social...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.