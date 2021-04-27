Qatar Airways ‘stands with India’ amid world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak

Qatar Airways stressed its commitment to aiding India as the South Asian country faces the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak.

Qatar’s national carrier said it is committed to supporting India as it faces its second wave of Covid-19 that has seen a devastating surge in cases and deaths.

“India holds a special place in our hearts and we stand in close solidarity with this great nation during these challenging times,” Qatar Airways tweeted on Monday.

“We remain committed to go above and beyond and deliver our steadfast support to our Indian friends, both with continued passenger and cargo operations,” it added.

The statement on Monday comes as the South Asian nation suffers with a catastrophic second wave, recording the most daily cases in the world with over 300,000 daily cases.

The World Health Organisation described the situation in India as ‘beyond heartbreaking’ with reports of people dying in the streets outside overwhelmed hospitals due to oxygen shortages and lack of medical supplies.

On Monday, India reported a peak of 352,991 Covid-19 infections, and for four days in a row it has continued to break its own record of highest number of daily cases.

So far, Indian authorities have reported 17.64 million total infections and over 195,00 deaths, but experts believe the death toll number could be significantly higher, according to CNN.

The overwhelming situation had led to bodies being cremated in makeshift facilities at parks and parking lots in some of the worst hit cities in India.

The South Asian country has now urged the international community to provide aid to help it deal with the crisis.

US President Biden has said that the United States will provide “oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials and therapeutics,” as it comes under increased pressure to help the stricken country.

A new “double-mutant” strain of the virus has also come out of the crisis-stricken country, prompting authorities in Qatar to impose mandatory quarantine for travellers arriving from India as well as five other Asian countries.

