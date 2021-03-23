Qatar Airways updates PCR test requirements for 13 countries

The list will continue to be updated over time, QA said.

Passengers travelling from 13 countries will no longer be required to present negative PCR test results to board Qatar Airways flights, the national carrier announced.

The 13 countries are Armenia, Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Iran, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania.

However, if the destination or transit country requires a test, passengers will need to provide the negative certificate.

Speaking to Doha News, Qatar Airways said there was no specific reason for the countries chosen, however, more are likely to be added in the coming weeks.

Since January, infections in Qatar have increased fourfold, surpassing the 12,000 active cases mark, prompting authorities to ramp up efforts to inoculate the population.

The number of daily hospital admissions has inclined from around 40 a few months ago to over 100 at present.

According to latest figures, at least 18.2% of all adults have already received at least one of the two Covid-19 vaccine doses.

The Ministry of Public Health recently announced those who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Qatar can travel and return into the country without the need for a negative PCR test or mandatory hotel quarantine.