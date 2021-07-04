Qatar Airways widens its horizons with Concacaf sponsorship

The Qatar-based airline continues to build its global sporting sponsorship portfolio, adding lately Concacaf to its extensive list of partnerships.

Qatar Airways has announced a partnership with the Confederation of North, Central America ­­­­­­­and Caribbean Football Association (Concacaf) to become the official airline for this season’s tournament.

The award-winning airline signed a multi-year football deal with Concacaf in a bid to further diversify its global sporting sponsorship portfolio. The deal means QA will stand as the Official Airline partner for this season’s Gold Cup, the Concacaf Nations League 2022/23, the Concacaf Champions League, the Concacaf Women’s Championship and more.

“The Gold Cup will display some of the best football teams and talents in the region, along with a passionate fan base enabling Qatar Airways to showcase its presence in the world of sports sponsorship,” the national carrier said in a press release.

“Qatar Airways’ commitment to Concacaf demonstrates the airline’s values of uniting people through the power of sport,” it added.

Our passion for football transcends borders and cultures 🌎 Today, we join hands in a historic partnership with the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Football Association 🤝 Our multi-year alliance begins with the start of the @Concacaf #GoldCup21 ⚽️✈️ pic.twitter.com/Qq56UFJ3uu — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) July 2, 2021

The Concacaf 2021 Gold Cup will be taking place from 2 July to 1 August at 11 stadiums across eight US metropolitan areas.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said that “this partnership presents a great opportunity for us at Qatar Airways to connect fans across the world.”

He added “we look forward towards strengthening our presence across the North, Central American and Caribbean regions, where football is deeply embedded in the culture and lifestyle. With potentially millions of fans watching from home and tens of thousands of spectators attending the Gold Cup matches, this alliance will help cement our goal of bringing people together,” he added.

Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani welcomed the Qatari carrier as a new partner.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Qatar Airways as a confederation-wide partner of Concacaf. Their extensive experience across global football and sport sponsorship will undoubtedly benefit our confederation. We look forward to working together to elevate this summer’s Gold Cup, the next edition of the Concacaf Nations League and football across the entire region,” said Montagliani.

This is not the first sporting sponsorship of its kind for the national carrier.

QA is currently sponsoring the UEFA Euro 2020 and previously the 2019 and 2020 editions of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The award-winning airline will also be sponsoring the long-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 to be held in Qatar for the first time in history next year.

Qatar’s only airline also sponsors some of the world’s biggest football clubs including the Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma, FC Bayern München, Al Sadd SC and others.

Concacaf Gold Cup

The preliminary round of the 2021 Gold Cup started on Friday in Miami and will run till July 6, before the Group Stage matches kick-off on July 10.

The final match is scheduled to take place on August 1 in Las Vegas, where the game’s winner will be crowned.

The Concacaf Gold Cup will see Qatar’s national football team competing as a guest participant.

The AFC Asian Cup champions are set to play against Panama in the first match on July 13 in Group D. On July 20, the national team will play against Honduras in BBVA stadium in Orlando.